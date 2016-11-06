PDP leaders to have cordial get-together with Mawan

KUCHING: Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) leaders will hold a cordial get-together with Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom this coming week.

PDP secretary-general Anthony Nogeh Gumbek revealed to thesundaypost that he had met Mawan three nights ago and they had agreed to meet up.

“It’s going to be a very cordial get-together between the top PDP leaders and Tan Sri (Mawan) and some of his supporters.

“The coming get-together cordial meeting is very important not just to us, but also to them before they officially submit their applications to return to PDP,” he said after handing over relief aid to flood victims in Mas Gading parliamentary constituency yesterday.

The Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Ministry reiterated that PDP has no qualms accepting Mawan and his followers back into the fold.

He said the submission of their applications to re-join the party would just be a formality for the registration process.

“While the matter would still have to be discussed in the party’s Supreme Council meeting, I don’t see any problem in accepting Mawan and others in former party Teras (Parti Tenaga Rakyat Sarawak) who wish to join PDP.

“After all, most of the former Teras members were formerly PDP members,” he said.

Nogeh said if Mawan does return to the party he once helmed, PDP would have an additional parliamentary (Saratok) and State Legislative Assembly seat (Pakan).

He promised the party would speed up the approval of memberships for Mawan and his supporters to enable them to participate in the party’s elections next year.

He said all party divisions have been asked to hold their divisional triennial general assemblies (TGAs) to elect their new office-bearers before the main body holds its TGA next year.

“Our main party TGA is most likely to be held in February, where all posts are open to contest.

“Tan Sri (Mawan) and others from former party Teras can also take part in the party election or contest in any post,” he said.

Mawan won Pakan in the last state election as a direct Barisan Nasional candidate and has remained partyless.

He and his supporters tried to join Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) but their requests were turned down.

However, the applications of two of his former colleagues from PDP and Teras – Rosey Yunus (Bekenu) and Paulus Palu Gumbang (Batu Danau) – were accepted by PBB.

Mawan formed Teras in 2013 after quitting the then Sarawak Progressive Democratic Party, which he co-founded in 2002, following internal disputes.

The party was recently renamed PDP.