Plastic this and that (tat) in our oceans

TAT, as a word, has several connotations in English but is more commonly applied to shredded material in the garment industry in what used to be called the ‘rag trade’. The tat that I am referring to is ‘plastic tat’ floating around in our oceans and seas. On the basis of recent research, my column entitled ‘Our Oceans’ plastic junk stores’ (thesundaypost – June 19, 2016) needs some updating.

Polyester fibres

We all purchase garments containing a mixture of polyester and cotton or wool, as these prove to be hard-wearing fabrics which easily drip-dry without needing ironing. What we did not know until recently is that each time a polyester garment or bedsheet is washed, nearly 2,000 minute polyester fibres are washed out of the fabric.

These descend down into our drains and ultimately reach the sea where they are toxic to marine life. These pernicious filaments, less than 0.5 millimetres long, are fundamentally micro-plastic pollutants. Even filters in washing machines cannot contain them.

Research scientists at two British universities, Solent and Exeter, independently took samples of seawater from around the shores of south and southwest England. They found that most of the polyester could be traced to fleeces and hoodies. Both types of garment provide winter warmth. The scientists also trapped the effluent from washing-machines, only to find an even a higher concentration and accumulation of polyester fibres, which had escaped washing machine filters. Despite passing though sewage farms, these filaments ended up in the sea.

The analysis of fish-guts in estuarine areas revealed a preponderance of polyethylene and nylon particles. The fish had clearly ingested these particles and, like plankton, shrimp, prawns, and shellfish, through the filters on their gills. Some of the samples were taken from my favourite beach in West Cornwall, near Land’s End, at Sennen Cove where, as a boy, I spent many happy family Sunday trips swimming and surfing.

There, basking sharks, which depend on filtering phytoplankton for their sustenance, are most likely storing vast quantities of these micro plastic filaments in their stomachs. These toxic particles gradually move upwards through the food chain. For instance, crabs may eat shellfish and so eventually, through our craving for crab meat, we end up at the top of that chain.

Facial scrubs

Researchers at Plymouth University in the United Kingdom have discovered that in facial scrub – used to smooth the skin instead of soap – there are as many as 94,500 minute toxic beads released in one face wash! One tube of this substance alone holds up to 2.8 million microbeads. It is estimated that over one million women and men daily use facial scrubs. Together with polyester fibres, these plastic beads are the fastest growing types of marine pollution. Each bead has a diameter of between 0.01 to 1 millimetre; all of these disappear down our plugholes, pass through our drains to sewage plants, where the water goes through treatment screens before being discharged into rivers or directly into the sea as plastic junk. Sadly, these beads of polyethylene and other products can take up to 100 years to fully decompose.

To plankton, baby fish, and shellfish, the microbeads appear an easy source of food, causing physical damage and toxic poisoning as they ingest the beads. Larger fish devour smaller fry and, in turn, they are easy prey for seabirds, hence passing up the food chain.

Fortunately, many of the world’s leading cosmetic companies have acknowledged the damage caused to marine life and ultimately to humans by these rinse-off products and are now phasing out the inclusion of microbeads in their products. However, larger beads are trapped by sewage plants from which the sludge is used as farming fertiliser. The toxins in the sludge can be absorbed through the roots of vegetables and thus enter our food. Not only is marine and birdlife at stake for we are also at the top of this food chain!

Breaking the bag habit

It was only a few years ago that a university student, living in the small UK coastal village of Challacombe in south Devon, persuaded all local shopkeepers to stop issuing plastic bags to customers.

These were replaced with paper bags. Gradually this idea filtered up to major supermarket and store chains in the UK. As from October 2015, customers in all UK stores take their own shopping bags in which to load their purchases. Should they require a plastic bag, then they pay a mandatory 25 sen levy per plastic bag. Within six months of the introduction of the charge, an astoundingly fewer number of plastic bags had been issued.

In 2014, shoppers were freely supplied by supermarkets with 7.5 billion plastic bags of less than 70 microns in thickness. For the six months following the government mandate of October 2015, only 600 million bags have been purchased. Small shops, exempt from the rules, even ask their customers whether they really need a plastic bag.

Already the government Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) has estimated that there will be nearly 50,000 fewer tonnes of plastic used this year, amounting to at least six billion fewer plastic bags (an 85 per cent reduction) than in 2015.

Put another way, six billion bags is nearly one for each person on Earth or almost 100 bags for each UK citizen.

There is a beneficial spin-off for local and national charities, to whom the supermarkets donate a high proportion of the levy imposed on plastic bag purchasers.

Once seen as a disposable product, the plastic bag is now viewed as reusable for shopping purposes but no longer accepted at public landfill sites, thus more importantly not making its way to the sea to be ingested in micro plastic form by marine life and birds.

Zoologists reckon that plastic is devoured by over 100 species of seabird and by 31 species of marine mammals, many of the latter thinking that a floating plastic bag is a jellyfish. Since October 2015, in my daily dog walking exercise along country lanes, I have seen far fewer plastic bags unthinkingly thrown out of car windows and no plastic bags floating along a nearby river.

The UK has been somewhat tardy in imposing the plastic bag levy, for other nations already enforced this to include Denmark, Eire, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Botswana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Morocco, Rwanda, Somalia, South Africa and Uganda. These countries, together with 20 states in the United States, are counted as the ‘ban bag’ nations.

To include a ban on plastic cups, water bottles and less plastic packaging of hardware goods and children’s toys should be our aim. Our ocean and land surfaces could also be more environmentally friendly if less plastic of any sort was found littering our beaches, urban areas, and rivers.

We have a legacy to pass on to future generations without giving them headaches of how to deal with gradually decomposing plastic waste from our ‘disposable’ lifestyles.