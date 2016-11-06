Rare parade kicks off Dayak Cultural Festival

SARIKEI: The Dayak Cultural Festival (DCF) hosted by Sarawak Iban Dayak Association (Sadia) Sarikei branch here yesterday roared off with a captivating parade.

Leading the parade around town were Armed Forces Infantry Commander Datuk Stephen Mundaw, Peter John Jaban, Sadia Sarikei branch chairman, Clement Hillary who is also the organising chairman and Meradong assembly Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing who was guest of honour.

Clement described the colourful parade, the first of such stature held in Sarikei, as very meaningful since it offered a very rare sight of Iban warriors and maidens in full regalia to the locals especially the other races.

They had expected something a tad different with the impending participation of fellow Dayaks from Pontianak in Indonesia, but unfortunately they could not make it due to a similar programme there, Clement said.

“Nevertheless, I am pleased the event received overwhelming participation from members of Dayak organisations in the state such as Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA); Orang Ulu National Association (OUNA); Sadia, Kelab Gagong and others”.

After the parade came an open-air Iban karaoke competition, All Borneo Blowpipe Tournament, Tattoo Clinic, Rumah Asap Dayak; sale of traditional apparels, modern Dayak apparel and Big Bikers’ memorabilia were held.

The DCF culminated with a dinner at the civic centre for which a host of cultural presentation by various Dayak ethnics and entertainment programmes had been lined-up.