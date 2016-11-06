Recycle to save used cooking oil

ONCE a week or fortnight, I made a pact to visit my favourite deep fried chicken wings stall at Esplanade beach, some 30 minutes’ drive from my house.

And last week, as I was waiting for the hawker to prepare my order, I decided to make a conversation.

“Do you change your cooking oil after frying each batch,” I asked.

“Definitely — to ensure the items we sell are fresh,” the hawker replied.

Then I asked again about what he would do with the used cooking oil. He seemed puzzled.

Indeed, even though the subsidy for cooking oil had been lifted by the government recently, causing a hike in price for certain brands, people are still rushing to buy the item as it is considered an important cooking ingredient.

But what about used cooking oil? Instead of pouring it into the drain, why not collect and recycle it into something useful?

This is exactly what a group of students from SMK Lopeng Tengah, Miri, have in mind. In fact, The Lopeng Eco Youth have been collecting used cooking oil from the community in an endeavour to make it safe for consumption again.

They got the inspiration from Petronas All About Youth (PAAY) Social Responsibility programme, a nationwide environmental competition they took part in two years ago (2014).

During the competition, the team worked on the ‘R-Oil’ project whereby oil was recycled into soaps and candles.

For their current project, The Lopeng Eco Youth aim to create awareness among Mirians about the dangers of eating products fried with used cooking oil.

But more importantly, they want to let the community know that instead of dumping used cooking oil into the drain, there is a way to put it to better use — by recycling the item into something useful, according to team member Nur Farzana Sahira Arbi.

“Of course, as students, our resources may not be adequate. So we need the help of both the public and private sectors,” she told thesundaypost.

The team is using the same ‘R-Oil’ formula for the current project.

“We notice many are still unaware of how to handle oil left over from cooking (particularly using the deep fried method). Some just poured it down the drain, toilet bowl or sink.

“They don’t realise the oil can congeal in pipes, causing blockages. Worst, the oil can float and spread out in water, affecting oxygenation.

“Our research shows a single litre of oil can contaminate a million litres of water. This is hazardous to aquatic life. The better way is to send the used cooking oil to companies with the technology to process and dispose of it properly,” Nur Farzana said.

She revealed so far, 13 suraus and mosques had agreed to let the team use their premises as collecting centres.

“People staying nearby can place their used cooking oil at these places,” Nur Farzana added.

Her teammate, Aisyah Hasnan, pointed out that they planned to extend the project to the other communities as well.

“When it comes to suraus or mosques, people may think we are focusing only on the Muslims. We like to correct this misperception — this is only the first phase.

“We’re moving slowly to the next stage, extending to places like coffeeshops, restaurants, associations and organisations.

“We need the cooperation of people from all walks of life to support our cause to save Mother Earth for the betterment of the human race,” Aisyah added.

Last month, the team, in cooperation with the Miri City Council (MCC) LA 21 and the Dentistry Department of the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) Miri, briefed the staff from the Council and the Centre on the danger of consuming used cooking oil and the importance of recycling.

They also demonstrated how soaps and candles were made from the used cooking oil.

This was their first community project and they are planning more similar programmes.