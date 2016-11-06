Sarikei Powerboat race to the fore of tourism

SARIKEI: The town’s river front is ideal for holding watersport events as the promenade is wide and strategically positioned on the banks of the Rajang River.

Tanjung Manis MP Datuk Norah Tun Abdul Rahman gave the positive comment when she officially flagged off the Sarikei Powerboat GP 2016 here yesterday.

She said the wide frontage is a perfect platform to stage all types of boat races, thus attracting an encouraging number of participants.

The river front is also a perfect venue to catch a full view of all events from start to finish, hence, it was not surprising to see a huge crowd lining the 200-metre promenade front to watch the exciting races, she said.

Norah hoped the organising committee can promote Sarikei as a preferred venue for water sports.

Concurring with Sarikei District Officer Khalid Andong who is the event’s organizing committee chairman, Norah believed the event could contribute immensely to promoting Sarikei as an attractive tourist destination.

Khalid in his welcoming speech said the two-day Sarikei Powerboat GP 2016 was the second edition organized in conjunction with this year’s Sarikei Pineapple and Borneo Fruits Festival slated for Nov 18-29.

According to him, the first edition held in October 2014 was a big success and inspiration to make it an annual event.

Khalid pledged to make the event satisfactory to both the participants and spectators to determine the future of water sports like regatta, powerboat GP, waterpump boat, waterpump jetski and the like.

The powerboat race also provides an opportunity for local folk to do small businesses, he added.

He was glad that despite the short period of preparation, the organizing committee managed to attract participation from various part of the states such as Kapit, Saratok, Sibu, Mukah, Dalat and even from as far as Brunei.

The ten categories of races are: Formula Xtreme V6; Pro Class SST60; 50HP & below Tunnel boat; 30 HP 3 Cyl Tunnel boat; 35 HP2 Cyl tunnel boat; 18 HP Tunnel boat; 18 HP long boat; 3 HP boat; Waterpump boat; Waterpump jetski.

Among those present were Deputy Sarikei Resident (Social), Abang Mohd Porkan Abang Budiman, local community leaders and heads of various departments.