Teamwork in busting crime

AS the police cannot be everywhere at the same time, getting the public to be the eyes and ears of the law can serve an effective weapon in keeping crime at bay.

If crooks know they are being watched, it follows that they will not risk getting caught and thrown in jail by committing crime under public surveillance.

In that sense, crime can be nipped in the bud, fortifying the adage that prevention is better than cure.

People are members of communities. A group of people living or working in an area of human dwellings is a community.

Thus, members of a community should be duty-bound to help look after the peace and well-being of their own community — or be more holistic and comprehensive in reaching out to other communities.

In this connection, a community member, Datuk John Lau Pang Heng, concerned about the increasing incidence of burglaries in housing areas, decided to do something before the situation got out of hand or entrenched in our society.

To fight crime, he does not hold with people adoping a resigned attitude, shrugging their shoulders and saying: “That’s how things are. What to do?”

Lau refused to accept this negative attitude, saying: “It’s a bad culture.”

He believed something must be done that would be good for everyone — even the criminals.

Why the criminals?

“Simple. If criminals find it hard to make a living out of their nefarious activities, it’s always possible they may to turn over a new leaf. Isn’t that good for them — and society?”

So, according to Lau, one strategy is to make criminals change their ways.

“Make them feel they are like fish in a small lake instead of a big ocean,” he suggested.

Explaining the ‘fish’ analogy, he said: “In a small lake, what a fish does can be easily seen by all the other fish but in an ocean, what a fish does will be harder for all the other fish to see.”

Community Policing Association

Lau has set up a community policing unit called the Community Policing Association Sarawak, the first of its kind in the state and of which he is the chairman.

He got the idea from the countries he travelled to as the International President of Toastmaster Club International in 2012-3. He was also a board member of Toastmasters International for seven years.

He noticed the Neighbourhood Crime Watch of those countries were very effective in preventing crime, the most common being housebreaking.

It’s a powerful synergy created out of the combined forces of the police and the people. When such a cooperative system is effectively implemented, it strikes fear in the criminals and discourages them from wrong-doing. As a result, their communities can live in greater safety and peace.

So when he came back, he started talking to friends who were also very keen to start a community policing movement in Sarawak.

Seeking police help

With the positive feedback gathered, he vowed to start such a movement as soon as he retired from the board of directors of Toastmasters International. In September 2014, he was finally ready put his plan into action.

As with anything new, there were problems to overcome like where and how to begin. Evidently, the most appropriate thing would be to consult the police.

Subsequently, he got in touch with the then OCPD Kuching, ACP Roslan Bek Ahmad (now SAC and also a Dato’).

Lau said the police chief was the very person who guided him through the process, adding that “I was coached by a professional.”

The Community Policing Association Sarawak was launched early last year.

“The police have been very co-operative. He (Roslan) was so helpful to me that I should perhaps call him the father of Sarawak community policing. It’s a fitting honour,” he added.

Lau pointed out that although he mooted the idea of community policing, he would not have succeeded in putting it into practice on his own.

“Credit goes to the many people who have given their unwavering support. Let me just say we are ordinary people with a common goal to create a safe society for everyone to live in.”

Crime triangle

Lau also said to visualise and understand the crime phenomenon, one needed to know the ‘crime triangle’.

“For a crime to be successfully committed, three elements must exist — a desire (the criminal), a target (the victim), and an opportunity (the circumstance). A crime will not or cannot occur without any one of these elements.

“So, if everyone can ensure at any one time all these three conditions are not present, then the likelihood of a crime occurring will be greatly reduced.”

He stressed only when a society was peaceful and the environment free from fears and worries could people focus on their work — which, in turn, would translate into the healthy development of society.

However, he felt people should not just leave the responsibility of keeping a community crime-free solely to the police, saying the public must also play their part.

“The responsibilities of the police are very wide. People must realise the police is not an institution for fighting crime alone. Hence, the community-based policing we have started will serve as a helpful support system for the police. And of course, public participation in community policing is a vital cog in the wheel of crime prevention,” he said.

During a community policing event at Kubah Ria market in January this year, SAC Roslan said community policing had helped the police immensely in combating crime.

He added that the synergy from these combined efforts had acted as a strong deterrent against especially house-breaking.

Roslan pointed out that community policing could only work effectively if the members worked closely with the police.

“In fact, the public should consider it their responsibility to help the police fight crime. They should not think it has nothing to do with them. They must realise it’s not possible for the police to be at all places at all times.”

He advised the people not to think the police wanted the community to do their work for them.

“A crucial part of crime-prevention is that everyone should serve as the eyes and ears of the police, and the moment they notice anything suspicious, they should call the police who will act before the crime is committed.”

Roslan said house-breakers would flee at the sight of a police patrol car, adding that this would discourage the criminals from striking in the area again as they might suspect some kind of community policing was in place.

Young adult participants

Meanwhile, Lau said it was heartening to see young adults being generally more enthusiastic about participating in Association’s programme. Most are in their 20s and 30s.

“It’s this age group who is alert, agile, strong and energetic to do this type of work.”

After formation of the Association, Lau led his team, together with several policemen, on their first walkabout at the Tabuan area in March last year.

They distributed flyers on various crime prevention strategies and felt greatly motivated by the positive reaction from the residents.

The months that followed saw a big jump in membership. The Association already has about 9,000 members throughout Sarawak, overseeing 134 communities, and they are staying true to the association’s motto — Our Community. Our Responsibility.

So far, the Association has printed and distributed around 65,000 leaflets on crime prevention key emergency telephone numbers.

Kuching has the highest of community policing units at 55, followed by Sibu (35), Bintulu (12), Sri Aman (12), Mukah and Dalat (10), Betong (5), Miri (4), Limbang (3).

“We aim to recruit 15,000 members throughout the state in the next three months. The numbers are growing fast — 10 to 15 new membership applications are received every day,” Lau revealed.

To communicate and exchange messages, members are added to a special WhatsApp group. From there, updates and information can be obtained.

Each community policing unit has its own coordinator and must have at least 20 members from one housing area.

Lau clarified the way the units operated was not to simply go out and patrol the neighbourhood at night while the residents were sleeping.

“That’s not how the system works. The core approach is to create an awareness for safety in the community.”

No doubt, patrolling is an effective way to prevent crime but community policing members are not allowed, by law, to do it without police permit.

According to Lau, patrolling can be carried out only if requested by a housing area or if policing members happen to know of any suspicious activities at a particular area but first, the unit’s coordinator must seek approval from the police via a letter. The patrollers’ names must be given and a special uniform will also be provided.

Onus on the people

He said while effective community policing may scare off would-be criminals, the onus was still on the people themselves to look after their own safety.

“They should use whatever means they could to protect their personal safety and properties. Locks, alarms, cameras and even simple alertness and precaution are some of the effective means to deter crime.

“I may even say security is a personal matter. Ultimately, we must be vigilant in looking after our own and our family’s safety — as well as our properties.”

On the effectiveness of his community policing so far, he said according to Kuching District police chief ACP Abang during the Association’s walkabout at Hui Sing in June this year, Kuching District had shown a decline in the crime rate in the first six months of this year compared to the same period last year. The crime rate has gone down by more than 16 per cent.

Lau noted this could be an indication community policing was having an effect in reducing crime.

In November last year, Roslan had also revealed the crime rate in Kuching city had been dropping consistently over the past five years.

From January to November last year, 1,609 cases were reported compared to 1,973 over the same period in 2014. On average, this represented five to six cases daily. Five years ago, 13 to 15 cases were reported everyday.

Roslan said improvement in the crime rate did not come about overnight as it involved various challenges and limitations, adding that it took collective efforts with the community helping the police through community policing.

According to Lau, the Association’s goal is to help the police reduce the crime rate by five per cent.

“We only act as informers. This seems to have helped in reducing the crime rate. I believe community policing does have an effect.”

Citing an example, he said: “At one time, there was a lot of suspicious characters on motorbikes roaming around the Eight Point Land and Hui Sing Garden. But now, we no longer see them at these places.”

Asked to share some specific cases encountered by his team, he responded with the following:

Case one

It was late at night, and a neighbour spotted someone climbing onto the roof of a house at Lorong Cawan 5 of Kenyalang Park.

The neighbour became suspicious and called Lau who immediately contacted the Sekama Police Station, at the same time, posting an alert in the community’s group chat.

Lau rushed over to the location in 15 minutes and saw, to his surprise, that the police and some 20 members of the community policing unit were already there.

The ‘roof climber’ fled on seeing the police and the unit. Soon after, the latter led two residents to lodge a report at the Sekama Police Station. The process took just 15 minutes.

Case two

It was midnight at a market in Bintulu. A hawker, doing a spot check, saw several men who appeared to be stealing things there.

Wasting no time, the hawker contacted Bintulu community policing unit head Joseph Chau who immediately alerted his members through WhatsApp chat, a at the same time calling the police.

The men were arrested within minutes after the arrival of police and community policing members.

Case three

Sungai Moyan residents who were community policing members had worked with the police in napping a thief. In one instance, one of the members including called the police who arrived 15 minutes later from the Kota Padawan police station to take the suspicious looking character into custody.

Case four

One day around 10am at Desa Wira, a resident saw a man, suspected to be an arsonist, throwing stones to break the glass windows of a house.

The witness quickly alerted the community policing unit through his phone. Two members responded, rushed to the scene and saw the man continuing to throw stones at the house and trying to set fire to it.

After contacting the police, the members surrounded the suspected arsonist. The police arrived within minutes to take him away.

On the performance of the Association so far, Lau said from a scale of one to 10, he would give it nine in terms of the readiness to respond.

“We have been getting good feedback on our proactiveness. We are also constantly adding new units. People even comment such an organisation should have been started long ago,” he added.