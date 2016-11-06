Temenggong Lau highlights benefits of involvement in sporting activities

SIBU: Sibu Table Tennis Association (STTA) president Temenggong Datuk Vincent Lau Lee Ming has urged both the public and private sectors to encourage their workers to take part in healthy sporting activities.

“This is a good way to publicise the products your companies are selling and, in the long run, it will also help build a team of healthy workers,” he advised.

Lau was speaking at the opening of the Sibu Table Tennis President Cup held at the Ping Piong Hall at Merdeka Road yesterday afternoon. A record number of 11 teams, including Anti-Drugs Agency, took part in the two-day championship.

Lau said it was unfortunate that many companies still opt to stay low when it came to encouraging their workers to take part in sporting activities.

“This is very disappointing. Perhaps in a bid to cut cost, these companies prefer to stay out of any type of competition,’ he said.

He added that they should view sport as helping to bring long-term benefits instead of focussing on short-term losses. The tournament, originally called the Commercial Cup, was renamed President Cup to enable the government sector to participate.

“Today, we are happy to attract teams from the government sectors as well as from the private sectors. This is unity in diversity and more teams will be able to participate to make the tournament more interesting and challenging,” Lau noted.

Among those present at the event was STTA chairman Dr Clement Cheng.