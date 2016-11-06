The greatest struggle: climate change

FORGET Donald Trump or – to hit closer to home – the GST.

Climate change is undoubtedly the single biggest issue facing the entire human race at this moment and it’s not trending enough on Twitter. Back in September, we entered unchartered territory: during a month when atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) is usually at its lowest, CO2 values failed to drop below 400 parts per million (PPM), virtually ensuring that CO2 levels will probably never return below the mark in our lifetimes.

Global warming isn’t something new. About 60 years ago, Charles David Keeling began a series of systematic measurements of atmospheric CO2 in Hawaii and Antarctica. His studies proved, unequivocally, that CO2 concentrations are rising. Fast-forward to 1972, John Sawyer published ‘Man-made Carbon Dioxide and the Greenhouse Effect’, which summarised the era’s scientific knowledge, the human-caused element of carbon dioxide greenhouse gas and its exponential rise. He was also successful in forecasting the rate of global warming between 1972 and 2000.

Climate change has been made known to us for decades, yet, a segment of human society vehemently denies its relevance and even its existence. Even so, the public who are acutely aware of this issue are generally uncomfortable discussing it. I am absolutely certain most of us are aware of global warming but it always seems to be relegated to the back-burner. In our everyday lives, how often do we think in terms of our personal carbon footprint or the long-term environmental ramifications of our actions?

When we take the type of thinking where one person cannot possibly reverse or exacerbate climate change and multiply it by a few billion times, you get the world as we know it. Everyone thinks someone else is going to take responsibility in combating climate change so, in the end, no one actually does anything. Of course, this is an oversimplified analogy but, nevertheless, it accurately portrays our attitude towards this issue.

Everyone wants someone else to do the dirty work but yet hopes to enjoy the rewards – or in this case, avoid the consequences. We know it is important but we consciously or subconsciously ignore it as it still feels intangible and distant.

One of the biggest challenges in confronting this issue is human nature itself. In order to halt climate change, we have to start cutting carbon emissions drastically today. Climate change policy will demand of the present to sacrifice for the future’s sake. Unfortunately, humans have a tendency to not be very competent in this type of scenarios – even when their own future selves and families are poised to benefit. We operate in notoriously short-term timeframes, a kind of tunnel-vision aligned with our self-interest and mortality.

According to a report by HSBC, only 9 per cent of Malaysians aged 45 and over, who want to retire in the next five years can retire with enough savings. Dealing with climate change, the worst effects will only come after this generation passes so in our tunnel-vision, this problem really isn’t our problem after all. Most governments and politicians (particularly in the developing world) won’t impose strict climate policies simply because they live in single-digit election cycles. Long-term benefits are seriously outweighed by short-term results.

For developing countries, the focus is on alleviating poverty and improving the standard of living for the people. Climate policy won’t get their leaders elected if it makes it harder for the theoretical rural farmer to access electricity since he can’t use diesel engines, being harmful to the environment, anymore. Long story short, strict climate policy for many people means saving for a retirement that they will never get to enjoy.

To hinder climate change awareness and action, large fossil fuel companies have wielded their vast reserves of money and influence to lobby for the continued use of unrenewable energy sources like petroleum and natural gas. Corporations including ExxonMobil and Shell fund many think-tanks and ‘scientists’. One notable example would be Wei-Hock Soon, who claimed that the sun is chiefly responsible for global warming and has produced work for at least five ExxonMobil-backed research groups, including the Heartland Institute.

In the United States and globally, fossil fuel lobby groups associated with large companies like Shell and Koch Industries pump ridiculous sums of money into political campaign contributions of major political parties or leaders, to influence the policy-making process. Our continued dependence on fossil fuels is not inevitable but the deliberate outcome of opaque governments and the profit-driven, self-serving machinations of the fossil fuels industry.

Lastly, our dependence on the consumption-driven economy is also a stumbling block for addressing climate change. As the world has gotten progressively more developed and prosperous, we have started to consume more, as well. The world’s economy rides on the back of consumption, the more people buy the more money companies make; supply and demand. However, as we dig deeper we realise that producing and consuming more than we need is harmful to the planet that we so very much depend on. All the excess gadgets we buy require more plastics and metals to produce. For all the extra paper we waste, we cut down more trees. It’s an endless cycle.

In our world, hyper-consumerism is the new religion. This religion seeks to replace our human connections with objects and to destroy our planet with selfish and irresponsible economic growth.

There’s still hope. Too long have we closed our eyes to the blinding reality that is climate change; too long have we allowed vested interest groups and opportunistic leaders to define the narrative; too long have we shrugged off responsibility for our actions.

In this day and age, with the speed at which we disseminate information via social media, we can make a final rallying call. An informed public is a powerful public. We must educate and equip ourselves to fight for our world, before we lose it. Forever.

Comments can reach the writer via columnists@theborneopost.com.