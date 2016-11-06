Van driver dies in flipping road crash along Jln Bau-Lundu

KUCHING: A chartered van driver died yesterday after his vehicle crashed near Bau Hospital quarters along Jalan Bau-Lundu yesterday.

The deceased was identified as James Daek, 52, of Kampung Tembawang Sauh in Bau.

The incident occurred around 10.15am when James’ van went off the main road and flipped down a small slope before ending up on its side.

Medical personnel pronounced him dead on the spot after Bau Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) personnel extricated him from the vehicle.

The body was later sent to the district hospital for a post mortem.