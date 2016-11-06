Warmonger Gym — The underdog story

THE Warmonger Gym, Lutong – Miri’s pioneer fitness centre that focuses on competitive muaythai – has been instrumental in spurring the interest in the sport among Mirians despite having only been established two years ago.

It has also produced many champions who have brought pride not only to the gym, but also to Sarawak. At this year’s ‘Fight Fest’ in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah – running from Oct 28 to 30 – five exponents from the gym bagged three gold medals and two silvers.

The gold medallists are Collin Ligok, Fadzly Nadzier Julai and Nathaniel Imang Lakai, while the silver medallists are Nathaniel’s older brother Nigel Parril Lakai and the sole woman fighter Emillia Raynor.

Three of them competed in the ‘K1 Kickboxing’ fights, while the rest in ‘Mixed Martial Arts’ (MMA) category.

According to Warmonger Gym fitness coach Gavin Ghia Mattu, the facility houses ‘local, everyday guys and girls’ coming for training.

“The gym may not have fancy equipment or expensive personal trainers, but what we have are local everyday guys and girls who train very hard; and fight with a lot of heart and the desire to challenge (themselves).

“These are the athletes who don’t get highlighted much, but are bringing back the medals for Miri and Sarawak, in general,” he told thesundaypost.

Gavin – one of three co-partners of Warmonger Gym – said he had nothing but high regard for the gym’s exponents.

“These heroes train to go against the odds and enter the fighting rings to go up against those who have access to expensive training facilities and legendary seminars conducted by master martial artists,” said the coach, who is also president of the local Muaythai Warrior Club.

‘Agi idup agi ngalaban’

Gavin singled out Emillia as one of many classic examples.

“She is a young, full-time working single mother of two who trains eight hours a week – no excuses. She made her competitive debut at the ‘Fight Fest’ by undergoing three semi-pro ladder matches – she claimed her silver medal through a bout against a far more experienced fighter.

“Collin, a young Iban student, has just started training at Warmonger Gym. At first, he weighed 118kg and could barely finish a push-up, but he persevered. It paid off when he brought home the gold for winning the 75kg bout in Kota Kinabalu. Obviously, he personifies the Iban battlecry ‘agi idup agi ngalaban’ (‘fight for as long as we live’),” observed Gavin.

On Nigel, the coach said the youth had fought ‘brilliantly’.

“It’s like he was ready for war. He might have only bagged the silver medal, but his tenacity and techniques in fighting against an opponent who was 10kg heavier won him the crowd’s respect and admiration.

Fadzly shone during the MMA bout against a professional muaythai fighter from Thailand, who was much larger and more experienced. Fadzly earned the gold after having brought his opponent and finished the latter with a barrage of punches – causing the referee to call for a stop in the second round.

Nathaniel also staged a triumphant show in his MMA weight-class, where he defeated his opponent via the rear naked choke – a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu move.

Another exponent from Warmonger Gym, 16-year-old Abang Muhammad Uqail Mustapha also competed at the Kota Kinabalu outing, but he lost to a more experienced Sabahan fighter, who is almost twice his age.

Nevertheless, Abang Uqail did put on a brave fight, which earned him praise and respect from both the judges and spectators.

Great potential

With their recent success in Sabah, Gavin was optimistic that his charges would bring home more achievements going forward – adding to their already-impressive trophy cabinet.

So far, fighters from the gym have collected the Head of State (TYT) Cup – International Winner, the 2014 Chief Minister’s Cup – 54-57kg Winner, the 2014 TYT Cup – Sarawak Champion, the 2015 Chief Minister’s Cup – Pro 60kg Winner, and the 2016 Samarahan Cup – Borneo Invitational Champion. Adding to this is a total of 16 gold, six silver and seven bronze medals from various tournaments.

In stating this, the Warmonger Gym also owes its success to founder Trevor Craig Salang – the 2015 Sarawak Chief Minister’s Muaythai Kickboxing champion – and co-partners Gavin and Tingang Solomon Bulan.

All three Sarawakians are full-time coaches. Having lived and studied abroad, they have brought with them the different ‘not-so-normal-way-of-doing-things’ approach to Miri – a formula that has proven to be successful.

Gavin holds a Masters in Project Management from Curtin University Sarawak Malaysia in Miri, a Bachelor’s Degree in Property and a Diploma in Business Studies.

Trevor is a professional chef – a vocation that derives from his years of living in New Zealand. He also has more than 10 years’ worth of muaythai training overseas. His strong desire to compete since at a young age has led him to Thailand – the birthplace of muaythai – to learn more about the martial art. Once in a while, he would simply pack up and go to Thailand.

Trevor is also the president of Miri Muaythai Association.

Tingang, who is vice-president of Muaythai Warrior Club, wears several hats in his capacity as a fitness trainer. He is highly experienced in kettle-bell training and kickboxing – the result of his 12 years in the fitness industry.

Way to introduce discipline

According to Gavin, the inspiration behind the gym’s setup was the belief that Sarawakian children were never sports-driven.

“For us, it’s driven by passion – turning a hobby into a business that could become something to smile about. This concept has led us to many different opportunities.

“We’re passionate about fitness and martial arts and with all three being coaches, we hope to groom and develop local talents – men and women – for local and international events. In doing so, we also hope develop the local fitness and martial arts community,” he said.

In his parting remarks, Gavin stressed that ‘to achieve something, one must first create a movement’.

“This does not solely refer to competing; it is also about building one’s character and with it, comes discipline – you take good care of your health, you nurture the desire to compete and you maintain positive lifestyle.”