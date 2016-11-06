NO sooner had the Sarawak’s Project 90:10 begun to take off then there came sad news that two of the teacher-training institutes in the state would discontinue the training of teachers.

Instead, they would be converted into vocational schools or centres for ethnic studies.

This news has caused confusion among local educationists and the staff and teachers of the colleges concerned. Politicians in power – those who should be privy to the decision in respect of the announcement by the Prime Minister during his recent Budget Speech – claimed that they had not been consulted on a matter of such importance before the announcement was made.

The two teachers organisations, the Sarawak Teachers’ Union (STU) and the Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers’ Union (KGBS), said they were equally in the dark. They would like to see that the federal government reconsider the decision. I hope so.

Read all this against the background of the recent complaint from Sarawak to the effect that the teachers from the peninsula have outnumbered the locals, a trend considered grossly imbalanced and therefore politically incorrect. As a solution or part of the solution, some formula must be found soon in order to address the disproportionate number of outside teachers vis-a-vis the locals.

So a formula called “90:10” has been concocted; its goal is this: one day in the near future a situation may arise that for every 10 teachers from Semenanjung there would be 90 teachers from Sarawak at any particular time. The programme would start from 2018.

This ratio is believed to be feasibly implemented if there is such a policy agreed to between the federal and the state governments. Everybody had assumed that there was such an agreement. That was the impression we got until the announcement that came during the budget speech anyway.

The plan was that from 2018 on, there would be gradual but steady emplacements of Sarawakian teachers in most schools in the state. It was given a thumbs up.

This announcement was therefore a surprise to many people who are not privy to the government’s way of doing things.

The lack of pre-knowledge of such an important announcement by even the people who should have known is hard to understand.

Does it imply that there has been a communication gap between the state and the federal governments?

Is this a sudden policy shift in terms of teacher-training?

One would have assumed that there must have been an agreement or an understanding between the Ministry of Education and the state government that the formula 90:10 should go ahead for Sarawak without hindrance.

Wasn’t it the understanding that teachers would continue to be trained at the four teachers’ institutes in Sarawak until the ratio would eventually be achieved, the sooner the better?

Alas, we are left wondering: if people who are walking in the corridors of power were not aware of the impending closure of the IPGs, how does one expect ordinary mortals like us to know what on earth is going on, on the education front?

Now, with this apparent shift or change of heart on the part of the federal government, those students now in schools or colleges planning to make teaching their vocation must be wondering if they will ever go to train in one of the local colleges at all.

There may be an opportunity for them to go to any one in the peninsula or even overseas, but this training would be too expensive for most.

If they can help it, they would prefer to be trained at the venerable Batu Lintang Institute, especially for those living near the capital.

Parents, especially those in the rural areas, would like to know if there will be enough teachers who speak the local mother tongue for their children and grandchildren, by next year or two. Do we care for their concerns at all?

Will the Batu Lintang teachers’ institute in Kuching be able to accommodate those teachers who may be transferred from the other colleges?

Is there enough housing in the campus for those with families?

Most of them are experienced; some may be about to retire but those remaining in service are valuable assets to the teaching profession.

We cannot just discard them like we did with the famous bowl of laksa recently.

Is there a plan to send the locals to be trained as teachers, both for primary and secondary schools, in the Semanjung or some other place?

At the time of writing, there has been no further clarification from the relevant authorities in respect of details of the closure of the colleges. Hopefully, some official statements are forthcoming before this piece goes to the press.

This silence is deafening; hence my inquisitiveness. A thousand apologies.

In the meantime, I hope our Members of Parliament will ask questions relating to this decision, finding out what actually will be the consequences of the government’s decision in respect of the 90:10 scheme.

Is it on?

Is it money that bothers its implementation?

Is it the government’s plan to encourage the graduates of the various local universities to become teachers of schools, both primary and secondary, without the necessity for them to be trained at teacher-training institutes?

The graduates from the universities, especially the diploma holders – are they willing to become teachers and if they are keen, are they good enough to teach in both primary and secondary schools in Sarawak without having undergone a teacher-training course and certified as competent teachers for either type of school?

Time is running out for the local education authorities as to what to do with the staff, teaching and administrative, of the colleges to be closed for teacher-training and with the trainees who are halfway through their courses there.

As government servants, the teachers won’t complain openly in public for fear of adverse repercussions.

They will do this after retirement. Witness the former cabinet ministers – how they talk when they are outside the system.

Spare some thought for those trainees in the colleges to be closed – their worries and their studies may conceivably be affected by this latest development for which they are not adequately prepared.

Comments can reach the writer via columnists@theborneopost.com.