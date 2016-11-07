10 houses damaged in strong wind

Muhammad Alif Zudin Salehuddin (right) and his brother Mohammad Azif Ikhwan check damages in the house with the help of their cellphones in Kampung Perlis. — Bernama photo

BALIK PULAU: Ten houses in Kampung Perlis, Pulau Betong, here, were damaged by a strong wind early yesterday.

One of the house owners, Khairul Amin Ahmad, said he was shocked when the strong wind tore apart his roof.

“Many of my household items were damaged. As the rainy season has started, I need to fix the roof as soon as possible before other problems occur,” he said.

The strong wind accompanied by rain started about 1am and went on for about 30 minutes.

According to the villagers, the wind had been strong for several days and they were worried that the same incident might recur.

Nur Hidayah Omar, 26, said her house roof was nearly damaged by the strong wind and she was worried that the situation would be worse if it was accompanied by continuous heavy rain.

“My neighbour’s house was severely damaged and we were lucky that nothing happened to us. During the incident, I could hear the sound of the wind and as if the zink roof would be blown away,” she said.

Four years ago, the village was among three villages affected by strong wind that damaged about 100 houses.

Pulau Betong assemblyman, Muhamad Farid Saad said one house was severely damaged while the nine others were partially damaged.

“As of now, we will help with what we can to ease their burden,” he said. — Bernama