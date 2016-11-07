1Malaysia Community to be improved

Jailani presents the assistance to Hasiati (seated second right) and Ramzi (seated right) as Rohbah (seated left) and others look on.

SARIKEI: The government will review the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the 1Malaysia Community (K1M), including its role and allocation.

Deputy Minister of Communication and Multimedia Datuk Jailani Johari said the exercise would involve all K1M units in the country, including 235 in Sarawak.

“K1M serves as the intermediary between the government and the local community particularly regarding current issues that arise after the announcement of Budget 2017 as well as other matters. “We believe the improvement would help K1M to carry out their

role easier,” he told reporters when met after he visited two houses in Drahman Keria Road here on Saturday. One of those he visited were a single mother Hasiati Abdullah and her mentally-challenged son Ramzi Abdullah, during which he presented assistance from his ministry under the ‘Ziarah Kasih’ programme. Hasiati, an Iban Muslim in her 60s, is living in a deplorable condition with her son at a wooden house that was left behind by her

husband who passed away many years ago. Their caring neighbour Rohbah Ahad said the single mother was unemployed and believed to be suffering from mental illness.

Rohbah who lived at a house behind Hasiati’s unit said she often brought food to the mother and son.

Earlier, Jailani accompanied by Julau MP Datuk Joseph Salang inspected the sites of telecommunication towers in Pakan.