Appeal to speed up RM20 mln allocation for new Lanang Camp GOF barracks

Photo shows what is left of the GOF quarters at Lanang Camp.

SIBU: Deputy Home Minister Masir Kujat hopes that the allocation of RM20 million approved for the building of new barracks for the 10th Battalion General Operations Force (GOF) at Lanang Camp here could be expedited.

This, he said, would help address the problems associated with decades-old barracks, most of which are wooden structures with old wiring, which could pose dangers to the occupants.

For the record, the wooden barracks at Lanang Camp was built in 1976.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak recently approved RM20 million for the proposed construction of new 60-unit quarters at the camp here.

The allocation was announced by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi during a function to mark the commencement of the project in early May this year.

“On our part, we are waiting for the allocation to build new barracks for lower rank officers – a modern, but not wooden one,” said Masir, assuring all quarters that he would follow up on the matter personally together with the development section of his ministry in the hope of speeding up the release of the fund.

He told The Borneo Post this yesterday when asked if there was any plan to rebuild the barracks which was destroyed during a fire on Saturday – leaving 37 people from seven families of GOF personnel homeless.

Nine of the 10 units were razed to the ground.

With regard to the victims, Masir urged them to be strong during such trying times.

Meanwhile, state Fire and Rescue Department director Nor Hisham Mohammad said the Saturday fire at Lanang Camp was the first such incident involving police barracks.

“The possible cause of the fire and estimated losses are still under investigation,” he said, adding that a fire forensics team from Kuching had been engaged to assist in the investigation here.

“The investigation is expected to be completed in two weeks.”

In this regard, Nor Hisham reiterated the importance for members of the public to have basic firefighting skills, advising them to keep at least one fire extinguisher at home.

“This (extinguisher) would be handy in putting out small fires and stopping them from spreading,” he said.