Be more careful in sharing news online, netizens reminded

Fadillah (second left), with Chiang behind him on the left, unveils the banner on the programme at Masjid Darussalam.

KUCHING: Netizens have been urged to refrain themselves from spreading negativity through indiscriminate news-sharing via online.

In pointing this out, Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said people tended to forget about healthy mind being a vital component in overall health and wellbeing, especially with the Internet now playing a major role in everyone’s daily life.

“We tend to forget that a healthy mind is a key factor contributing to the overall health of any individual. With the Internet playing a dominant role nowadays, negative news or stories tend to be shared by many most of the times, creating unnecessary worries,” he spoke during a community programme at Masjid Darussalam in Kampung Matang Batu 10 near here yesterday.

Fadillah, who is Petra Jaya MP, also stressed on the importance of practising a healthy lifestyle, adding that having good health would mean less spending on medication and trips to hospitals for treatments.

‘We need to always stay positive in life and channel that positive energy to our lives – both real and online,” he said.

Meanwhile in her speech, representative of Kuching Health officer Ho Ai Chiang disclosed that the majority of those suffering from hypertension and diabetes were not aware of the complications that could arise from such conditions.

“Some of them do not bother to undergo health checks. They feel that they are healthy when in truth, they are not.

“Even worse, some remain untreated up till their conditions become chronic and in the end, they have to spend so much on treatment. This is not the way it should be,” she said.

As such, Chiang said through the community programme, everyone in the village would realise the importance of undergoing annual medical check-ups.