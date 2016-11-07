Sarawak 

Biker who took police on wild ride under probe

The rider, who took policemen for a ride by beating seven red traffic lights in Lanang Road, is being remanded for three days for obstructing duty.

SIBU: The motorcyclist who took five policemen for a wild ride in Lanang Road when he tried to shake them off on Saturday, is now being probed for obstructing police in the execution of duty.

SIbu police chief ACP Saiful Bahri yesterday confirmed this, and as they were in the mist of the probe, he did not comment further.

He confirmed the 36-year-old was arrested and being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code.

He said the man had behaved suspiciously outside Central Market at Channel Road on Saturday at 10.30am. When policemen wanted to check on him, he fled up Lanang Road with five patrolmen on motorcycles hot on his heels.

The rider beat seven red traffic lights as he was being pursued.

His arrest came to a dead end in Upper Lanang Road.

It is believed the rider had even tried to resist arrest when he pushed a policeman away.

Saiful said they would conduct a urine test on him as he was being remanded for three days.

