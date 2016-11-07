CM tells Yayasan Sarawak to generate revenue

Adenan (fourth left) leads the anniversary cake cutting ceremony. He is joined by other dignitaries including (from third right) Jabu, Manyin, Morshidi and Asfia (left). — Photos by Muhd Rais Sanusi

KUCHING: Yayasan Sarawak will have to look for further avenues to generate more revenue for the foundation to continue assisting more and more Sarawakians to pursue technical and tertiary education.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem who is the foundation’s chairman said this is to ensure that Yayasan Sarawak remains liberal.

Speaking at the foundation’s 45th anniversary dinner on Saturday, Adenan announced an allocation of RM10 million to Yayasan Sarawak but told them to double their effort to search for more income-generating avenues for revenue.

“This is because the timber revenue is depleting. Even the plantation revenue had been depleting. You have to find alternative sources of income which we can use to sponsor students especially those in need of further education.

“We have many cases of students already overseas, pursuing Masters and so on and they need assistance. We can help them in this area especially to increase the numbers especially qualified Bumiputeras provided they take up technical education,” he said.

Adenan was proud of the fact that Yayasan Sarawak, which started off in 1971 with a few million ringgit, is now worth almost RM1 billion in terms of properties and others.

He said there was a time when Yayasan Sarawak was very selective in giving out scholarships and loans, but it is now more open under his chairmanship.

“As a result, many got the opportunities to pursue further education. There is no point in limiting people who want to learn, so that we can widen the scope not only for Bumiputeras but also for non Bumiputeras,” he said.

On his decision to set aside RM10 million from the state government to Yayasan Sarawak, he said the amount was from remaining funds which could be utilised for such purpose.

“I have a few million ringgit remaining this year which I can donate to Yayasan Sarawak, if they want to receive the donation.

“But this is important because I want to keep the money within the institution so that it will not be used for some other purpose,” he said.

He also said technical education and usage of English language must be promoted, because Sarawak could no longer pursue the old discipline which in the end made it hard for school leavers and graduates to be employed.

On a personal note, Adenan said he could not give a longer speech that night due to his feeling unwell.

Saying that he could not stand for long periods that night, he nonetheless assured the people that he could if he needed to stand on ceremony.

Meanwhile, Yayasan Sarawak director Azmi Bujang, who spoke earlier, gave a presentation on the foundation’s history and achievements.

He said since 1971, Yayasan Sarawak has spent RM611 million on education, which were given out in the form of scholarship and study loans, grant for scientific research and charitable purposes, benefiting almost 150,000 individuals, .

Last year, he added, Yayasan Sarawak spent RM18.4 million on scholarships and loans, benefiting 3,057 students in arts, science and technical fields from certificate to PhD levels, and also professional courses.

He also said Yayasan Sarawak has direct interests in two universities — Curtin University of Technology Sarawak in Miri and Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak in Kuching — which have a total 8,000 students.

The dinner also saw the presentation of the 24th Anugerah Khas Ketua Menteri to best students, best teachers, best administrators and best schools to recognise their achievements.

Among those present were former deputy chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Alfred Jabu, Youth and Sports and Solidarity Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong, State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar and State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Morshidi Abdul Ghani.