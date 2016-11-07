Construction of new RM200,000 chapel to start in January

Dr Annuar (front row, sixth right) hands over the MRP fund to Johnny, while Andrew (second left), Jacob (fifth left) and others look on.

SIBU: Construction work on a new Roman Catholic chapel in the Iban area of Kampung Bahagia Jaya costing RM200,000 is expected to commence in early January next year, said Nangka assemblyman Dr Annuar Rapaee.

He told reporters this after handing over RM10,000 in Minor Rural Project (MRP) funds to the Iban Methodist Church at Fong Ming Road here yesterday.

The old chapel is being demolished to make way for the new one.

“This (building of the chapel) is under my next year’s Rural Transformation Programme (RTP), which will cost RM200,000.

“It (construction) will start in January next year in the Iban area in Teku (Kampung Bahagia Jaya),” said Dr Annuar, who is also Assistant Minister for Science Research and Biotechnology.

On the MRP fund for the Iban Methodist Church, he said this was to assist them with the extension works for the general office-cum-parsonage.

He added that he had contributed RM15,000 in total to the church, including two tables.

The extension works for the general office-cum- parsonage will cost RM420,000

Chairman of the church building extension project, Johnny Wess, said the six-month project was expected to be completed next month.

“We are currently still short of about RM100,000 even though we have raised funds through a jogathon, food fair and generous public donations,” Johnny said, adding they will be organising a dinner on Dec 3 to raise more funds.

He also gave recognition to Second Finance Minister and Bawang Assan assemblyman Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh for his assistance.

Among those present at the function were Iban Methodist Church Sibu chairman Jacob Jampong and United People’s Party (UPP) Sibu Bumiputera Unit chairman Andrew Shilling.