Dismembered body of male teen found in Tangkak

TANGKAK: The mysterious stench which had been haunting Kampung Kesang Laut residents for the past few days was finally revealed following the discovery of several body parts in a drain today.

Tangkak district police chief Supt Mohad Idris Samsuri said the body parts of the victim believed to be below 20 years, were found by a resident.

The resident spotted an ankle part in the drain and immediately contacted the police at about 3.15pm.

The police conducted an investigation and later discovered five plastic bags containing dismembered body parts.

“The victim’s head was not found in the bags. It was buried not far from where the body parts were found,” he told reporters at the scene tonight.

Mohad Idris said the victim was believed to have been killed three days ago based on the state of decay and so far they were not identified.

He said a male suspect was arrested in a nearby area less than an hour after the body of the teenager was found.

“The suspect has no criminal record,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The victim’s body was sent to the Tangkak Hospital for a post mortem. – Bernama