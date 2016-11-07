Dow Jones decline as December rate hike looms closer

Fundamental outlook

US kept interest rates unchanged ahead of the US election while payrolls grew steadily. Both Bank of Japan (BoJ) and Bank of England (BoE) retained their monetary policies. In the UK, investors watch closely for the outcome of Brexit which could influence the pound trend.

US personal spending for September rose 0.5 per cent, the highest seen in eight months. Data from Institute of Supply Management showed that manufacturing index in October grew to 51.9, matching forecast. In another report, services index expanded to 54.8 in October, lower than the previous month’s 57.1 reading.

US Fed kept interest rates unchanged as policymakers anticipate a rate hike in December if inflation growth stays on track. Weekly jobless claims rose to the highest in three months 265,000 for the week ended October 29.

US non-farm payroll grew 161,000 in October from the previous month’s revised 191,000. Unemployment was rate at 4.9 per cent. Dow Jones benchmarks closed below 18,000 levels for the first time in four months.

China reported that the manufacturing index was at 51.2 in October. Caixin reported that manufacturing also pointed at same index reading.

Japan’s housing starts gained 10 per cent in September from a year ago, the best growth since June 2015. Retail sales slumped 1.7 per cent on yearly basis but it was better than the revised 2.2 per cent decline seen in the previous month.

BoJ retained its interest rate at 0.1 per cent as it pushes to reach the two per cent inflation by March 2018. Policymakers will halt printing new monies but maintain an annual purchase of asset at 80 trillion yen for government bonds.

German unemployment was down by 13,000 in September while final manufacturing index expanded to 55 in October, the strongest since January 2014.

Eurozone’s flash estimate on consumer prices gained 0.5 per cent in October while core estimate rose 0.8 per cent, both matching the forecast. Based on another report, producer prices gained 0.1 per cent in September on a monthly basis, rising from minus 0.2 per cent in August.

Markit reported that the final services index expanded to 52.8 throughout the eurozone, staying above the 50 benchmark. BoE kept its official rate unchanged at 0.25 per cent, maintaining 435 billion pounds asset purchase programme on an annual basis. UK’s government ruled that the parliament needed to approve the Brexit policy which could subsequently lead the pound into recovery.

Technical forecast

US dollar/Japanese yen traded in lower prices again as precious metal recovered last week. This week, we reckoned the market would stay at 103.5 to 104 regions but it is prone to fall by Friday. The target is set at 100 in the near-term as investors are losing confidence in the Abenomics policy.

Euro/US dollar has exhibited recovery and might climb further this week. Technically, we forecast the support would lie at 1.105 and capped below 1.12 areas. However, piercing above 1.12 resistances could trigger a new spike. Hence, aim at reaching 1.135 targets.

British pound/US dollar has begun to recover from months of bearish sentiment. This week, the support could stay at 1.245 regions in case of a small correction. Short-covering might spike the prices to high regions around 1.28 levels due to strong momentum built up from last week.

Disclaimer: This article was written for general information only. No liability by the writer or newspapers.Dar Wong is a registered fund manager in Singapore with 27 years of trading experience in global Derivatives & FX markets. He can be reached at dar@pwforex.com.