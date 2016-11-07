Latest News Nation 

Economist: M’sia to achieve GDP growth of 4.7-5.2 pct over next 3-5 years

Moody’s Investors Service says that a poll that Moody’s conducted in Kuala Lumpur in the latter part of March 2016 shows that more than half of the respondents surveyed believe that Malaysia’s real GDP growth will slow to about four per cent for 2016.

Malaysia’s GDP is still moving positively in a structured manner, according to an economist.

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will achieve a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of between 4.7 and 5.2 per cent over the next 3-5 years through infrastructure investment efforts by the government, an economist said.

IQI Group Holdings Chief Economist/Investment Strategist Shan Saeed said Malaysia is one member of ASEAN, where the GDP is still moving up positively in a structured manner.

“The High Speed Rail (HSR) project is a huge game changer for the region.

“Infrastructure investment has solid correlation with GDP growth and higher economic impact in terms of employment, skill development and social empowerment, and above all enhancing purchasing power,” he told Bernama today.

Shan said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has demonstrated great diplomatic brinkmanship in attracting Chinese investments to the country.

The most prominent achievement of Najib’s trip to China recently was the signing of 14 agreements on several iconic and mega projects to the tune of RM144 billion between Malaysian and Chinese companies that will contribute to the country’s socio-economic growth.

He also witnessed the signing of 14 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) related to defence, economy, agriculture, education, finance and the construction sector between the two governments.

Shan said the prime minister has played his cards strategically and this will bolster GDP growth at the macro level.

“Credit goes to the prime minister and his team. The Chinese investment will provide a boost to the ringgit, not only in the short term, but also the long run,” he added.

Shan said Malaysia’s strong bilateral with China signifies the importance of the country in the geo-strategic game plan. – Bernama

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of