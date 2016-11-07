Flood challenge for Penang SPM students

GEORGE TOWN: Merely a week after bringing George Town to a standstill, flash floods hit the state again, this time taking on students sittig for their SPM examination today.

A landslide caused part of the main road connecting Teluk Bahang with the city centre to collapse, leaving hundreds of road users stranded on both sides.

Eleven stranded SPM students from Teluk Bahang were relocated to nearby schools to ensure they would not miss the examination.

State Education Department director Shaari Osman told Bernama when contacted that the situation was under control and still manageable.

“Water level at several schools in and around the state including in Sungai Pinang is rising and we have an alternative plan to be executed in case things get worse,” he said.

He had also contacted State Secretary Datuk Farizan Darus and other authorities such as the police and fire and rescue department for aid.

“We are working closely with all departments for the well-being of the students,” he said.

According to a report by the Fire and Rescue Department, no one was injured in the landslide in Teluk Bahang and police had closed the road.

“We are clearing up the affected area to ensure the safety of the people,” its spokesman said in a statement.

Earlier, several students who live in Jalan P.Ramlee were taken by boat to their respective examination centres.

Today’s flash floods occurred following continuous rain in the state since midnight inundating several locations with waist-deep water including Jalan P.Ramlee and knee high, in Jalan Masjid Negeri and Bandar Baru air Itam. – Bernama