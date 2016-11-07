Girl claims raped by dad, flees with sister

The father and son alighting from a police vehicle after their remand application.

SIBU: A 14-year-old down-trodden girl alleged to have been repeatedly raped by her father and molested by a brother took her 12-year-old sister and fled from home because she did not want her sister to end up like her.

When the girls reached Selangau last Friday, they sought refuge with the police.

The two sisters have been sent to the hospital for medical examination and are now under the care of the Welfare Department.

Sibu deputy police chief Supt Martin Koo confirmed receiving a report on the case and arrested the girl’s 61-year-old father in Sibu on Saturday night.

Declining to comment further, he said the police were now probing the case.

According to a source, the girl is the fifth of eight siblings, and comes from a broken family.

Her parents have divorced and her mother is living in Miri while the siblings are staying with the father.

It is learnt that the girl had been repeatedly raped by her father since she was 12.

And whenever she resisted, she would be beaten up.

All this while, the girl had been living in mental, emotional and physical torment.

It is believed the last rape occurred last Friday morning.

Not willing to take the torment any longer, she decided to leave home with her sister after relating her ordeal to her.

According to the girl, her 17-year-old brother had also been repeatedly molesting her.

The brother has also been arrested. Both father and son are remanded for seven days.

It is learnt that the girl had related her ordeal to her mother in Miri, but her mother remained silent and did not rescue her.