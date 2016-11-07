Hadi: PAS will discuss cooperation with like-minded political parties

ARAU: PAS is ready to open the door for discussion on cooperation with other political parties whose goals are in line with PAS’ own in facing the coming 14th general election (GE14).

Its president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said PAS had opened the space for such discussions since a long time ago, but the willing parties should respect PAS and not meddle in its internal affairs.

“PAS has no problem with other parties wanting to enter our house … but after that, please do not ‘steal’ the things in our house,” he told reporters after a public talk on the ‘Culture of Mature Politics and RUU 335’ (Private Member’s Bill to amend Act 355) at the Madi Islamic Centre in Balai Islam Madi in Jejawi, here, last night.

Abdul Hadi said PAS had never changed its approach of being open in cooperating with other parties or sacrificed its stand and policies in upholding Islam to receive blessings from Allah.

“It depends on the parties which want to cooperate with PAS, that they must clearly understand that PAS is the main engine driver. We have no problem in moving alone, and not just in wanting to win the elections,” he added.

The Islamist party’s new spiritual leader Hashim Jasin, meanwhile, stresed that other parties wanting to cooperate with PAS should be willing to unequivocally accept Islam’s position and RUU 355.

He said PAS did not look at race or religion, as the important goal was to forge unity among people for the country’s well-being.

“Although PAS is an opposition party … it definitely wants to give advice, we should be united on the same matters and not split over differences,” he said. — Bernama