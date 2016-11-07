High school students create ‘Tracking Lifebuoy’ prototype

Yong Bei Sheng shows the prototype ‘Tracking Lifebuoy’ at the Kuala Lumpur Engineering Science Fair 2016. — Bernama photo

SERI KEMBANGAN: The experience of almost drowning when she was young motivated Kang Xiao Wei, 18, to create a prototype ‘Tracking Lifebuoy’.

The Kuan Cheng High School student who created the device with two of her classmates, Yong Bei Sheng and Chong Yuan Shing, won the bronze medal in the International Invention, Innovation and Technology Exhibition (ITEX) 2016, at KLCC in June.

She said the base material of the octagonal Tracking Lifebuoy was cork, mounted with ultrasonic sensors and heat detectors at every corner, to help locate drowning victims in addition to being equipped with a motor, battery and propeller to move it.

“Thus, in the event of drowning, people close to the victim only need to cast this lifebuoy into the water and it will automatically move towards the victim, detecting the heat produced by the human body as well as with the navigational aid of ultrasonic waves.

“This inventionn is especially helpful if the water current is swift, because the victim only needs to hold on to the floating Tracking Lifebuoy which can save the victim from being swept away,” she told Bernama.

Kang was met during the Kuala Lumpur Engineering Science Fair 2016 at the MINES International Exhibition and Convention Centre, here, on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Yong, who led the project said they took three months to produce the prototype with capital of about RM400.

He said they began researching and planning to make Kang’s idea come to life since April, and forked out their pocket money to buy the required equipment in addition to watching YouTube videos as the main reference source.

“As busy students, we only had time to gather at night to discuss aspects of the project, including the design and installation.

“Although the first version of the Tracking Lifebuoy did not turn out as expected, we continued to conduct research and make improvements for the prototype to work, and it led to our success at ITEX,” he said.

Yong said they planned to continue doing research and produce the best version of the Tracking Lifebuoy which could hopefully be used by rescuers and water recreation centres in the future. — Bernama