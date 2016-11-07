Ka Tiong pips Johari in playoff

The winners (from left, front row) Benjamin, Ka Tiong and Angel posing with KGS captain Dr David Sylvester Ling (third right), Johari (second right, front row) and organising committee members after the prize presentation.

KUCHING: Lee Ka Tiong of Kelab Golf Bintulu staved off a determined challenge from Johari Aman of KGS in a three-hole playoff to clinch the Tan Sri William Mawan Challenge Trophy at Kelab Golf Sarawak (KGS) yesterday.

It was also a hat-trick of wins for Ka Tiong in the Sarawak Closed Amateur Championships after victories in 2008 and 2013.

Both players had scored a similar gross 147 strokes in the two-day tournament.

Ka Tiong’s siblings also did well in the event where they finished among the top 10.

Two-time champion Lee Ka Tung (SGC) scored 152 (OCB) to finish fifth while Lee Ka Ming (KGS) was eighth with 156.

KGS’ Mohammad Lokman Mustaffa was third on 148 strokes while Samsuddin Mulok came in fourth place with a 150 score.

The nett title went to Bob Chew Po Vun (KGS) who carded a 141 to lead a KGS clean sweep in this category with Jimmie Teo (143), Yakop Jalel (145 OCB), Muas Sebli (145) and Phang Ted Hin (146) in second to fifth placings respectively.

Meanwhile, in the Sarawak Junior Amateur championship, Benjamin Ethan Ngelingkong was declared the boys overall champion after he returned a two-day score of 168.

He was also richer by RM2,000 when he achieved a hole-in-one feat at Hole 17 Matang/Santubong Course.

Angel Hii emerged the girls overall champion after she returned a score of 163.

Other winners were Adam Muzaffar Abd Rahman (Boys Group A – 174), Donald Ho Guan Hui (Boys Group B – 194), Saxen Hii Shang Yeo (Boys Group C – 167) and Abang Al-Qayyoom Abg Sarbini (Boys Group D – 213).

In the junior girls contest, Nicole Wong was the champion in Group A with 194 strokes while the other winners were Julie Song Junggeon (Group B – 230), Rachel Shane (Group C – 188) and Mabel Bong (Group D – 252).

It was an occasion to remember for Rachel and Mabel as the former celebrated her 12th birthday with fellow juniors and KGS officials while the latter walked away with the lucky draw grand prize in the form of a 40” Sony Smart LED television.

There was no winner for the top hole-in-one prize of a Lexus ES250 car that was offered for the feat at Hole 8 Matang.