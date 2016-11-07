Literacy, family classes paying off in Sri Aman

Bobby (left) presents a certificate to a participant of the Kemas Skills Class at the event.

SRI AMAN: Functional Literacy Education and Family Tranquility Education classes organised by Community Development Department (Kemas) can lift the economy of rural folks.

The Deputy Home Minister’s private secretary Bobby Kinyang said that holding these classes nationwide will help the illiterate to read, write, count and also learn other skills like making handicrafts to generate income.

“Their participation in the class has met with a good response and we have also received requests to hold them in city areas. I hope the participants will fully utilise the knowledge gained in their daily lives,” he said at the Kemas Skills Class certificate presentation at the civic centre here yesterday.

He added that the participants also learned to make handicraft from nylon box ties to produce colourful floor mats for sale in Sri Aman town, which in turn will spur the local economy.

A total of 200 participants received their certificates at the event which also included a talk, cooking demonstration, beading demonstration and flower arrangement session.