Lung cancer third most common in S’wak — Oncologist

Dr Voon (left) speaking during the forum with Dr Ling (centre) and other speakers alongside.

KUCHING: Lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the state and the country behind breast cancer and colorectal cancer.

According to consultant medical oncologist Dr Winnie Ling, the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) treated 189 new lung cancer cases last year.

“This translates to 15 cases of new lung cancer cases at the hospital’s radiotherapy unit (RTU) every month and that’s about four cases every week,” she said at the Sarawak Lung Cancer Forum 2016 – ‘Know Your Enemy: The Art of War on Lung Cancer’ – held at a hotel here yesterday.

She pointed out that smoking – through cigarettes or even electronic cigarettes which contain many of the same cancer-causing chemicals such as formaldehyde, toluene, acetaldehyde, and acrolein – is the major cause of lung cancer.

During the forum, Dr Ling alongside consultant medical oncologist Dr Voon Pei Jye also dispelled myths such as the misconception that a non-smoker would not be at risk of lung cancer.

Dr Voon, who is from SGH, clarified that though smoking may be the number one risk factor for lung cancer, it does not mean non-smokers will be safe.

“I can say that if a person is diagnosed with lung cancer, 85 per cent of them are smokers. But this doesn’t mean that if you don’t smoke you don’t get lung cancer. It just means that the chances are much lower compared to those who smoke,” he explained.

On the myth that there’s no cure for lung cancer, he said a lung cancer patient should not immediately regard it as a death sentence.

“When you have lung cancer, you have to switch your focus because it is not an immediate death sentence. There is treatment but this also depends on the stage of the disease.

“As doctors, our reason to treat is to cure patients by eradicating the cancer cells in their body to cure or prolong their life,” he remarked.

Dr Voon also touched on screening for lung cancer, which like most cancers, are curable at its pre-clinical stage.

“By screening, this means that you can detect it early before it becomes symptomatic and the likelihood of catching it early is there. Therefore you can undergo treatment that is likely to be curable.”

He said a good tool to screen for lung cancer is not via the chest x-ray but through a low-dose CT scan which has proven to reduce cancer death by 20 per cent because of early detection.

“However, the low-dose CT scan is not for everybody. This screening is more for heavy smokers namely those who have smoked 30 pack years or more and are between the ages of 55 and 80.”

Dr Ling explained that a smoker who has smoked 30 pack years simply means that he or she has smoked one 20-cigarette pack per day for the past 30 years.

“For instance, if you smoke two packs of cigarettes everyday for 15 years, that also constitutes as 30 pack years,” she explained.

She also noted that low-dose CT scan screenings are currently only available at private hospitals here.

The Sarawak Lung Cancer Forum was organised by the National Cancer Society Malaysia (Sarawak branch), SGH and Malaysia Medical Association (Sarawak branch).