Malaysia shuttlers in world junior mixed team final

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s badminton junior squad are just a step away from emulating the 2011 champion feat by advancing to the final of the World Junior Mixed Team Badminton Championships at the Bilbao Arena in Spain late Saturday (early Sunday Malaysia time).

A 3-1 victory against Thailand in the semifinals of the tournament, better known as the Suhandinata Cup saw Malaysia set up a final date against reigning world champions China after the top seeded team crushed South Korea 3-0 in the other semi-final tie.

In the match against Thailand, Malaysia were trailing after Ooi Zi Heng/Pearly Tan Koong Le lost 22-20, 20-22 and 12-21 to Pakin Kuna-Anuvit/Ruethaichanok Laisuan in the mixed doubles, according to the tournament website;www.bilbao2016.badminton.es.

National junior men’s singles shuttler,Lee Zia Jia, however, managed to level the tie by defeating Kantaphon Wangcharoen;21-18 and 21-13 before reigning world junior champion, Goh Jin Wei beat Pornpawee Chochuwong;21-12 and 21-15 in the girls singles match to give Malaysia a 2-1 lead.

Jin Wei’s victory inspired Chen Tang Jie/Man Wei Chong who sealed the final spot for Malaysia for a second time in six years after scoring a 21-18 and 21-12 win over Panachai Worasaktayanan/Warit Sarapat in the boys doubles event.

For the record, Malaysia claimed their first ever team title of the tournament in 2011 by defeating South Korea 3-0 in Taiwan but fell 0-3 to China in the final in 1999 which was held in Alor Setar, Kedah. — Bernama