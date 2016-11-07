Malaysia to see stable GDP growth in 2017

KUCHING: Malaysia’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2017 is expected to remain relatively stable at 4.4 per cent on domestic demand performance but challenging external trade could weigh on domestic industries, analysts observed.

In a recent report, AllianceDBS Research Sdn Bhd (AllianceDBS Research) highlighted that weak global demand coupled with tentative

international trade environment (Trans Pacific Partnership Agreement pass through uncertainty, Brexit fallout), would be influencing factors for global trade moving forward.

“The government expects trade balance to GDP to be 6.7 per cent in 2017, lower than 7.4 per cent estimated for 2016.

“We concur with the view of narrowing trade balance given downside risks to exports growth, particularly electrical and electronics (E&E) exports amid sluggish global demand,” it opined.

Nevertheless, it pointed out that on the bright side, Malaysia’s trade balance is expected to remain in a surplus position in 2017.

“Since 2012, Malaysia’s exports to imports ratio has been sustained at around 1.13-folds, providing a good buffer against slipping into trade deficit.

“Notwithstanding expectations of capital good imports in light of the various infrastructure construction works in the pipeline, sustained demand for E&E products and steady commodity unit exports prices would be able to sustain the trade surplus position,” it commented.

Meanwhile, on Malaysia’s economy, AllianceDBS Research highlighted that as the global macro prospects are expected to remain challenging, Malaysia could see slow growth ahead.

“Challenging global macro prospects of weak commodity prices, deflationary threat, subdued global demand and geopolitical uncertainty that have been playing out since end-2014 are yet to be resolved.

“In light of these daunting headwinds, Malaysia as an open economy (average total trade-to-GDP of 1.3-fold in past five years) has not been spared,” it said.

The research team added, Malaysia’s GDP performance has come below the 11th Malaysia Plan targeted real GDP growth of five to six per cent per annum since the second quarter of 2015 (2Q15).

“In fact, government’s official economic growth target in 2017 is four to five per cent,” it said.

AllianceDBS Research added, “In short, we expect 2017 Malaysia macro performance to remain expansionary but not at an accelerating pace.”

While domestic private consumption remains key support to growth (around 52 per cent to GDP), it pointed out that there are signs of weaknesses in household consumption performance in recent quarters.

Nevertheless, it believed that private consumption remains the engine for growth next year.

“We anticipate private consumption growth to remain subdued at 5.3 per cent in 2017 (from an estimated 5.2 per cent in 2016).

“Private consumption trend is expected to remain expansionary but not at an accelerating pace.

“Initiatives such as cash transfers, the Employee’s Provident Fund employees’ contribution rate cut and consumption-stimulating measures from Budget 2017 would remain supportive of household spending,” it said, noting that downside risks to private consumption are cost-push inflation, rising unemployment rate (3.5 per cent in August, year to date) and high household indebtedness (89.1 per cent of GDP as of July 2016).

On government expenditure, it noted the tight fiscal allocation in Budget 2017 suggests limited space for public expenditure growth.

“In fact, most of the economic measures announced during Budget appear to be continuation of existing policies, rather than fresh initiatives,” it added.

The research team also believed that Bank Negara might consider a 25bps Overnight Policy Rate cut by March 2017 if macro conditions were to deteriorate.

“While inflation is expected to rise to three per cent (from an estimated 2.4 per cent in 2016 and 2.2 per cent year to date in September) on cost-push pressure and subsidy rationalisation, it remains manageable on the back of transport sector deflation and weak demand pull price pressures,” it said.

Overall, it projected Malaysia’s real GDP growth to be 4.4 per cent, which is higher than the expected growth rate of 4.1 per cent this year.