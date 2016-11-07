Miri Beach Ultra run a tourist attraction for Bekenu

Rosey (fourth right) presenting prizes to a winner witnessed by Law (third right), Husini (second left) and others.

MIRI: The Miri Beach Ultra (MBU) run will serve as a new attraction to further accelerate tourism activities in Bekenu.

Assistant Minister of Solidarity Rosey Yunus said the event will complement the local authority’s efforts in promoting Culture, Adventure and Nature (CAN) based tourism in Bekenu.

“I am very happy to note that the MBU 2016 run organised by Beach Republic of Miri has been successful in attracting a total of 136 runners.

‘I’ve been informed some 70 per cent of the runners are from Brunei Darussalam while the rest are locals,” she said when officiating at the MBU 2016 prize presentation ceremony at the Recreational and Tourism Centre of Bungai Beach in Bekenu yesterday.

Noting the encouraging response to the run, Rosey gave her total support to the organising of a similar event next year.

She said the MBU 2017 run could be on the larger scale where Subis District Office and Ministry of Youth, Sports and Solidarity would collaborate with Beach Republic of Miri to organise the event.

“The government will give its total support to the private sector in organising any event that will help to further accelerate the tourism industry in the state.

“For this event, I hope the organisers will improve the quality of the competition in an effort to attract participation from foreign countries.”

The 2016 run which began from Beach Republic of Miri and ended at Tusan beach in Bekenu was divided into two categories of 30km Fun Run and 50km women and men open.

Liew Joon Kien emerged champion in the men open 50km run followed by Aliakbar Gapor in second place and Lee Smith (third).

The champion in the women open 50km run was Maraie Farizan Ahmad while Shazana Nabilah Ayob and Rebecca James Juat came in second and third respectively.

The champion in both the men and women’s category walked home with RM500, second place RM400 while third place winner received RM300 and medal each.

Also present at the event were Bomba zone 6 fire chief Supt Law Poh Kiong, Miri Subis District Officer Husini Bakir and the management of Beach Republic Miri.