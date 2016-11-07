Moto Z: A slim, premium smartphone

KUCHING: Made from military aircraft-grade aluminum and stainless steel, the new Moto Z is durable-yet-razor thin at just 5.2mm and ultra-light with a 5.5 inch Quad HD AMOLED display.

According to a press statement, the new Moto Z is also incredibly powerful packing a Qualcomm SnapdragonTM 820 processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of storage inside and an expandable 2TB microSD memory card.

“We know the perfect moment doesn’t always mean perfect conditions. That’s why Moto Z has a high-resolution 13MP camera with optical image stabilisation and laser autofocus, which help you take beautiful, true-to-life pictures in any light.

“The front-facing 5MP camera includes a wide-angle lens, which is great for fitting friends in the picture. And, with an extra flash on the front, everybody in the groupie looks their best—even in low light,” it said.

The new premium smartphone is also equipped with water-repelling qualities with its water repellent nano-coating.

Aside from that, the Moto Z boasts a new fingerprint reader for added security and convenience.

It also features up to 30 hours of battery while you’ll get up to eight hours of power in just 15 minutes with TurboPower.

Moto Z is a cutting edge smartphone featuring an all metal design, great low light camera performance, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820 processor and Moto TurboPower charging.

Moto Z is also said to be the world’s thinnest premium smartphone.

Technical Specifications

Operating system: Android 6.0.1, Marshmallow

System architecture/processor: Motorola Mobile Computing System, including Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor with 2.2 GHz Quad-core CPU and Adreno 530 GPU Natural language processor, contextual computing processor

Memory (RAM): 4GB LPDDR4

Storage (ROM): 32GB/64GB UFS, microSD Card support (up to 2 TB)

Dimensions: 153.3 x 75.3 x 5.19mm

Weight: 136g

Display: 5.5 inch AMOLED, 1440p Quad HD (2560 x 1440), 535 ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass

Battery: Mixed usage up to 30 hours (2600 mAh)

Water protection: Water repellent nano-coating

Camera: 13MP (rear), 5MP (front)

SIM Card: Nano-SIM