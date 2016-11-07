No more new homes for the aged by the govt

Rohani (right) and Sharifah Mordiah (second right) pose for a photo after signing the centre’s plaque. Also seen are (from left) Sharifah Hasidah and Fatimah.

KUCHING: The government has no plans to set up new old folks homes in a move to stop people from dumping their elderly parents there.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim said it has become a dubious trend for some people to send their aged parents and relatives to these homes instead of caring for them in their twilight years.

“The more we open up old folks homes, the more people send their elderly there,” said Rohani at the opening of Old Folks Activity Centre (Pawe) Kuching at Jalan Merak here yesterday.

“Thus, the ministry has decided not to set up or increase the number of old folks homes this year.

“Some children conveniently dump their parents there to avoid taking care of them. Some callous ones will just drop them off at the gate and then drive away instead of sending them in.”

In fact, she disclosed that the ministry hoped to turn the Old Folks Home — Rumah Seri Kenangan (RSK) at 12th Mile — into a respite centre if there is good response from the people.

She said the centre would be like a temporary hotel to cater to aged parents when their children had to leave for the haj or umrah, travel to outstation for a number of days or when they are sick.

Currently, she said one of the old folks homes in Kuala Lumpur was converted into a respite centre on a trial basis.

“Those who send their parents there will be charged RM50 per day (per person) to pay for the meals and services offered,” she said.

She said if the response is encouraging, more homes for the aged would be so converted.

Meanwhile at the same function, Rohani disclosed that a suggestion was made in the recent Parliament session for those aged 60 and above to be issued with an Old Folks Card, similar to those available in Australia and UK.

She said this was a preparation for Malaysia becoming an aged nation by 2035, given that 9.9 per cent of its population of 30 million are the elderly with some 120,000 of them recipients of aid from the Social Welfare Department.

“I will speak with the National Registration Department to discuss it first so that we don’t copy the functions of existing cards. To ensure that the card is practical, we will study what is done by other countries to see its effectiveness,” she said.

“This card makes it easier for the elderly to identify themselves and to enjoy certain benefits. If they present their MyKad, the staff need to take out the calculator to count (verify) their age.”

Earlier, Rohani said the Pawe was set up to provide a place for old folks to spend their free time and to hold activities.

There are 51 Pawe nationwide, with eight located in Sarawak — in Kuching, Sebuyau, Lingga, Beladin, Sibu, Dalat, Tatau and Miri with a total of 16,209 members.

As it is costly to set up a Pawe, Rohani said the ministry was looking into setting up a mini Pawe in suraus, mosques, churches, temples and other places.

The newly opened Pawe Kuching is chaired by Datuk Sharifah Mordiah Tuanku Fauzi and has 208 registered members. Opening hours are from 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday and from 8am to 12pm on Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and public holidays.

Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Minister Datuk Fatimah Abdullah, Assistant Minister of Early Childhood Education and Family Development Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali and Sharifah Mordiah were present at the event.

end. Photo InHouse: kch-bp061116-ic-card-p1

Rohani (right) and Sharifah Mordiah (second right) pose for a photo after signing the centre’s plaque. Also seen are Sharifah Hasidah (left) and Fatimah (second left).

Photo InHouse: kch-bp061116-ic-respite-p1

Sharifah Mordiah (second left) presents a memento to Rohani, witnessed by Fatimah (second right) and Sharifah Hasidah (right).