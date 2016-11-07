Noor Ayrill Aqasha is safe and sound

KUALA LUMPUR: Ten-year-old Noor Ayrill Aqasha Noor Shahril who was reported missing from home since Monday, was found safe yesterday evening.

According to his father, Noor Shahril Yusmarizal, 39, the boy was found by a brother of his friend, Mohd Ismail Abdullah, 15, at a bus stop in Ampang here.

He said his ex-wife informed him that Noor Ayrill Aqasha had been found.

“I was looking for my son when I was informed he was safe. I am extremely thankful he is safe,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Noor Ayrill Aqasha was reported missing on Oct 31 after leaving his father’s rented room in Jalan Jejaka 5, Taman Maluri here.

Meanwhile, Cheras police chief ACP Chong Kok Sin said a medical examination showed the boy did not suffer any injuries.

“The boy still does not want to say where or with whom he was while he was missing,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The boy’s mother Siti Rohayu Yaakob, 37, thanked all involved in searching for her son, who is the eldest of three siblings.

“I am very thankful my son has been found safe … thanks to Mael for finding him an informing me,” she said when contacted by Bernama.

Mael is Mohd Ismail Abdullah, the 15-year-old boy who found him. — Bernama