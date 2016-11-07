Police suspect man fabricated report on robbery

KUCHING: A 44-year-old self-employed man was nabbed on Saturday for lodging a false police report recently.

The suspect claimed that he was robbed after making a trip to an ATM at a bank along Rubber Road here on Nov 3.

In the report lodged, the suspect said two unidentified men approached him near the bank around 11.30pm.

He further claimed that one of the strangers pressed a sharp object near his neck, demanding for his wallet which contained documents and RM200 in cash, as well as his mobile phone.

The suspect also told police that the duo fled with a motorcycle which belonged to his father. He even estimated the loss of the motorcycle at RM5,000.

Kuching District police chief ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai, who revealed this case yesterday, said his men looked into the incident based on the report lodged.

An initial probe led them to believe that the suspect had fabricated a story instead of reporting a true crime, he said.

According to Abang Ahmad, the relevant CCTV recording at the reported scene did not have any footage of the alleged robbery.

The authorities also found out that the suspect had mortgaged the so-called stolen motorcycle to pay his gambling debts, he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 182 of the Penal Code.