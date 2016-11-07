Post about CM saying S’wak will secede from M’sia absolutely false – CMO

KUCHING: The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has refuted a recent viral post online about Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem threatening to withdraw from Malaysia.

In a press statement today, it denied that Adenan had ever made such a statement to threaten to secede from Malaysia if the federal government did not solve some problems raised openly by the chief minister.

The post was also described as “grossly wrong” and “a blatant act to put the Chief Minister in a bad light in the eyes of the federal government.”

“The Chief Minister has said time and time again that Sarawak will never secede from Malaysia, but that doesn’t mean the state cannot fight for its rights as enshrined in the Federal Constitution, the Malaysia Agreement 1963, the Malaysia Act, the Inter-Government Committee Reports and Recommendations and the Cobbold Commission Reports,” the statement read.

The statement was issued in response to a widely circulated post about the Chief Minister blaming the federal government and Umno for some policies affecting the country.

The post also claimed that the chief minister “is threatening to secede from Malaysia if all the alleged problems are not solved.”

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the post reportedly originated from a Facebook account with the name ‘Sarawak Keluar Malaysia 2021.’

During the inaugural official celebration of Sarawak Day graced by Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud at Kuching Waterfront here last July 22, Adenan said: “Our position is no cessation – Malaysia before, Malaysia now and Malaysia forever in the future.”