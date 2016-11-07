‘Proposal to shut IPGs short-sighted, detrimental’

MIRI: The proposal to close two Institutes of Teacher Education (IPGs) by converting them into vocational colleges, is indeed short-sighted and detrimental to Sarawakians.

Miri City councillor Karambir Singh who is also a senior lecturer at a private college here,

said Sarawakians must fully support the call by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem to halt the conversion of these two IPGs.

Besides the possibility of needing the IPGs in Sarawak to continue operations in order to achieve and maintain the 90 per cent target of Sarawakian teachers serving in schools here, there is also a need to have IPGs in the state’s northern, central and southern regions, he pointed out.

“I agree with the need to have more educational centres such as technical and vocational colleges as well as polytechnics. However, as important as education and training are for nation building, these should be in addition to the IPGs and not at their expense,” he pointed out.

Another worrying point was the fact that Sarawak was not consulted on such an important matter, he said, adding that anything affecting Sarawak should have the full input of the state government.

“In light of this, our CM’s drive to enforce Sarawak’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 becomes even more crucial.

“All Sarawakians need to unite and rally behind our CM in his efforts to ensure Sarawak is accorded its status as a full partner in the formation of Malaysia and not as a mere state,” urged Karambir who is also the chairman of SK St Columba Parent-Teacher Association (PTA).

Last Saturday, Adenan called the federal government’s plan to convert two of Sarawak’s IPGs into colleges as ‘stupid’.

He said the number of IPGs should not be reduced as this could endanger the government’s objective of achieving a 90:10 ratio of Sarawakian to non-Sarawakian teachers serving in the state.

When delivering his budget speech on Oct 21, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak announced plans to convert nine teachers’ training institutes into polytechnics and vocational colleges.