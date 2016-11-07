Sarawak 

Pujut residents’ patrol catches burglar in the act

The burglary suspect being escorted to the police station for questioning.

MIRI: A Pujut Resident Council (RC) patrolling team on Saturday night arrested a man on suspicion of attempted house burglary.

The arrest was made at 7.15pm in Pujut Lorong 2C when the suspect in his 30’s was apprehended after the RC patrolling team spotted him entering a house in the area.

The house had been left vacant by the owner. They then handed the burglary suspect over to police for questioning.

Meanwhile, a female toddler found wandering alone near a fruit orchard in Tukau on Saturday morning, has been handed over to the Miri Welfare Department for further action.

As of press-time, no one, notably the toddler’s parents, guardian or kin, has stepped forward to claim her.

On Saturday (Nov 5) at 9.30am, a fruit orchard owner in Tukau, Jalan Bakam, spotted the toddler (believed to be 2 to 3 years old) wandering alone in front of his orchard’s entrance.

The orchard owner then brought the toddler to Miri central police station (CPS) after waiting for one hour in case anyone turned up for her.

