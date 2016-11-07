Raihan emerges strongest of them all at Badang RTM 2.0

Azamandi uses all his strength to pull the 4WD. George races on to complete the tyre-haul race. Raihan in action during the giant tyre flip challenge. The top three contenders (front row, from left) George, Raihan and Azamandi in a group photo with the other finalists, members of the organising committee and representatives of sponsor KS Supplements. (From right) Raihan accepts the trophy from Ahmad Razali, as Druz and Suhaimi remain on standby to present the other prizes.

KUCHING: Miri-born Raihan Wahid emerged champion of Badang RTM 2.0 Challenge 2016, beating nine other contenders at the final of the strongmen competition here yesterday.

The 36-year-old entrepreneur placed third in the first edition last year.

Raihan clocked the fastest time in finishing all three obstacles set up for the final – namely the 30kg tyre-haul race, giant tyre flip and the pulling of a four-wheel drive vehicle (4WD) across a distance of 15m.

“It feels great to have won. It was a tough series of challenges, beginning from the tryout on Saturday up to the final. Nevertheless, I sailed through despite having sustained muscle injury.

“Having said this, I could not have made it without the support from my family, coach and friends. This win is for them,” the smiling champion told The Borneo Post after the presentation of prizes at Stage B in the compound of RTM Kuching complex.

Raihan walked away with RM700 and prizes from KS Supplements.

Placing first runner-up was George Fredrick Noew, who is a Samarahan Youth and Sports Office personnel.

The 29-year-old native of Kampung Atas Singgai in Bau bagged RM500 and health supplements.

At third place was Sibu-born Azamandi Abu Bakar, who is a seasoned competitor of local musclemen events. The 34-year-old member of the Civil Defence Force received RM300 and health supplements.

The rest of the finalists – Timothy Berte, Neil Iskandar, Armin Zaini Zainuddin, Abdul Halim Daem, Muhd Ali Najibullah, Fazri Sedi and Azizan Bujang – were given RM50 each as consolation.

The prizes were presented by RTM Kuching Recreation Club chairman Ahmad Razali and his deputy Suhaimi Jeman, as well as KS Supplements business partner Druz Shahnarul Sait.

The Badang RTM challenge was introduced last year as one of the highlights of the annual ‘Berambeh Carnival’ hosted by RTM Kuching.

According to Suhaimi, the response to the competition has been very encouraging.

“We managed to attract more than 20 contestants this year – many of whom are young contenders who are new to the musclemen competition.

“We’re also happy that Badang RTM has now become a pemanent feature of this carnival,” he said.

Apart from Badang RTM, there were also other exciting activities that took place throughout three-day carnival, which concluded yesterday.

They included aerobathon, ‘Street Soccer Challenge – 12 Years and Below’, a circle sepak raga competition, ‘60s Songs’ karaoke contest, a modern dance showcase, busking performances, silat demonstration, ‘bermukun’ (Malay traditional song, dance and instrumental ensemble), ‘ronggeng’ dance competition, children’s colouring contest, a fashion show and cooking contest.

There was also a lucky draw

that offered a brand new motorcycle as the grand prize and other attractive gifts and

cash vouchers.