Nation 

Red Shirt rally: Four released

KUALA LUMPUR: Four individuals arrested following the Red Shirts rally near news portal Malaysiakini’s headquarters on Saturday, were released yesterday.

Selangor CID chief, SAC Fadzil Ahmat said the two men and two women were arrested for allegedly placing rubbish outside the building in Petaling Jaya.

“They were detained outside the building yesterday to facilitate the investigation under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act. During the inspection, no weapons were found.

“However, all of them were released on police bail today,” he said when contacted by Bernama. — Bernama

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of