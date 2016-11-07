Relay info to members via associations, Dayak women told

Hasidah (centre) leading SIDS Siol Kandis executive and organising committee members to cut the cake to mark the 11th anniversary of the branch. — Photo courtesy of Ghazali Bujang

KUCHING: Assistant Minister for Early Childhood Education and Family Development Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali wants Dayak women to use their associations as a platform for gathering and disseminating useful information on the various types of welfare assistance from the government to members.

For instance, she said, information on creating greater public awareness of teenage pregnancy and domestic abuse are available for them to relay to their people.

“These are important so that people know where to turn to when seeking help. The government has various forms of assistance. While there is help we also hope that people would be decent and be kind to each other,” she added.

The Semariang assemblywoman made the remarks at the 11th anniversary dinner of Serakup Indu Dayak Sarawak (SIDS), Siol Kandis branch at a hotel here on Friday night.

On the event, Hasidah commended the organiser for selecting ‘Bollywood Nite’ as the theme, saying it would add merriment to the occasion.

Diners were entertained by sponsored karaoke singers, ‘Bermukun’ performance, choir presentation and lucky draws. There was also a cake-cutting ceremony.

The highlight of the evening was a song presentation by Hasidah who rendered the popular Iban hit ‘Berkikis Bulu Betis’ during the Golden Voice session which aroused excitement among the diners, with some taking to the floor to dance, ala ‘Bollywood’ style.

The branch also presented monetary incentives to children of members who excelled in their public examinations.

Earlier in her speech, event organising chairlady Doris Stephen welcomed Hasidah to the dinner.