Rep calls on parents to be involved in pre-school education

Jamit cuts the ribbon to officiate at the opening ceremony. Looking on are Thompson (left), Kelas Bunga Cempaka chairman Bato Manggom (right) and Latifah Atong (third left).

KAPIT: The local community, including parents and community leaders, are encouraged to work closely with the Department of Unity and National Integration in providing pre-school education to their children.

Speaking at the ‘convocation’ ceremony of kindergarten pupils of Tabika Perpaduan Bahagian Kapit at Dewan Serbaguna Sri Baleh here recently, Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat said they could help by providing their children with an environment that would be conducive to learning.

“Your active participation in pre-school activities helps to enhance closer rapport between the local populace and Tabika Perpaduan and this could help build the confidence of the tutors to teach the children more effectively,” Jamit advised.

He also urged the local community and parents to look after the Tabika Perpaduan in their respective housing estates well, to give their full support to the kindergarten tutors and to regard the kindergarten as their own.

“You’re encouraged to adopt the class to develop a sense of belonging,” he told them.

The mini convocation involved 87 pupils from eight Tabika Perpaduan in this parliamentary constituency, covering Pelagus, Bukit Goram and Katibas.

He added that the government gave special focus to early education through agencies like Permata, Community Development Department (Kemas), some private institutions and non-governmental organisations.

“Human resources development is the government’s priority. We’re now living in technology era which is very competitive and challenging. If our children are not properly guided, educated and disciplined, they would be left behind because they cannot catch up with others who grab the opportunities provided by the government to excel themselves. The future of our country depends on quality human capital,” he pointed out.

Jamit was happy to note that the number of parents, including mothers, attending the mini convocation had been increasing every year, which he said showed that they cared for the wellbeing and future of their children.

“Learning is a lifelong journey and a continuous process. Early childhood education provides the foundation for children to move forward smoothly to a higher level of learning,” he said.

Officer in charge of pre-school education in Sarawak Thompson Ted, Kapit officer Latifah Atong and heads of departments joined community leaders and parents at the function.