Rhino Motors unveils new Isuzu D-Max models

Rhino Motor chief operating officer Wilson Tan (back row, right) and Kuching branch sales manager Andy Tho (back row, third left) together with their team at the showroom yesterday after unveiling a special edition seven-seater Isuzu mu-X Type-S utility vehicle based on the D-Max platform.

KUCHING: Rhino Motors Sdn Bhd yesterday launched the new model variants of its award-winning Isuzu D-Max pickup truck, further reinforcing its position as the pickup truck specialist as it aims decisively at the lifestyle segment.

There are eight models in three distinct variants to choose from – Standard, Premium and Z-Prestige. It is the first major facelift since the D-Max entered the market in 2013.

Pickup truck enthusiasts will find plenty to get excited over in the extensive exterior and interior enhancements and a host of new features.

The powertrain options of a 2.5 or 3.0-Litre VGS turbo intercooler diesel engine matched to a five-speed automatic or manual transmission have proved their reliability, performance and economy so they have been retained in the new models.

On-the-road prices (inclusive of GST, road tax and insurance) range from RM87,000 for the D-Max 2.5L Standard with manual transmission, to RM128,000 for the top-of-the-range D-Max 3.0L Z-Prestige with automatic transmission.

The D-Max is already the choice of those seeking a reliable, durable and economical workhorse, and the refreshed D-Max can cater to the needs of a wide spectrum of customers.

There is huge market potential for a dressed-up pickup like the new permanent Z-Prestige flagship variant, which stands apart from the rest but comes with a full warranty for total peace of mind.

The Z-Prestige is presented with a choice of three exclusive colour-coordinated models and a carefully curated list of accessories and user-friendly features, with the lifestyle segment in mind.

The Z-Prestige range was modelled after past limited edition models which were successful in their own right.

The Silky White Pearl unit is designed with an emphasis on a luxurious look and feel. The Velvet Red Mica is designed for the rugged and adventurous, while the Stallion Black is intended for edgy, urban living.

This top-of-the-range vehicle can easily transform into a premium 4×4 that can transition seamlessly from a luxurious urban setting to the toughest terrain.

The new D-Max vehicle shape mimics the orca, with a high and rugged front and a spoiler-shaped rear.

The Isuzu D-Max has upgraded to a five-year or 150,000km warranty from its previous three-year and 100,000km offer.

As a sign of appreciation to existing mu-X owners, the Isuzu mu-X range, including the new limited edition Type-S, has also upgraded its plan to a five-year and unlimited mileage warranty.

For more information, please visit Rhino Motors Sdn Bhd. In Kuching, they are located at No. 8, Jalan Tun Jugah and can be reached at 082-452444. In Sibu, they are at No. 35, Jalan Lanang and can be reached at 084-344444.