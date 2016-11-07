Riot thanks women for being his staunch supporters

Riot gets ready to cut the anniversary cake of Serian PPWS.

SERIAN: Member of Parliament for Serian, Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem, paid tribute to women in the constituency, saying they are his most loyal allies during elections.

Riot said in his 26 years (six terms) as Serian MP, the women voters never disappointed him.

“In fact, I believe I commanded 90 per cent of the women votes, which make them Barisan Nasional’s most reliable supporters and my most loyal supporters in elections,” he said when officiating at a gathering hosted by the Serian chapter of Sarawak Federation of Women Institutes (PPWS Serian) at Kampung Krusen Kranji near here on Saturday evening.

Riot, who has repeatedly expressed his readiness to defend the seat, said he would continue to support programmes organised by women associations as well to organise activities which benefit them.

The Human Resources Minister said he had set aside funds from his ministry to empower womenfolk through the various skills programmes, which to date had benefitted 5,000 women in the Serian parliamentary constituency.

He said through programmes like sewing, baking and cooking courses, mothers and housewives should be able to contribute to the economy of their family.

“I would like to see more young women, upon leaving school, to register with the three industrial training institutes (ILP) in the state. If this happens, women in the state will become more competitive in the future employment market that by 2020 will have 1.5 million jobs up for grabs,” he said.

He pointed out that women will continue to exert their influence in the future development of the country and society.

Riot said this was because 63 per cent of post-graduates in public universities were women, and women were also making their presence felt in Malaysian politics.

“Today we have three women full ministers in the Federal Cabinet, and two of them are from Sarawak, namely Datuk Nancy Shukry (Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department) and Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim (Minister of Women, Family and Community Development).

“The trend is, we will be seeing more women in all sectors, be it politics, the corporate world or the civil service, which shows that our women have arrived,” he said.

On another matter, Riot voiced his concern on the growing number of single mothers who were abandoned by their foreign spouses.

“Not less than 20 cases have been brought to me, and sadly, some of the men involved had been dishonest about where they actually were in their home countries.

“I am not about to tell our women not to get married to foreigners, but my advice is, please think carefully before you commit yourselves,” he said.

Among those present at the event were political secretary to the Human Resources Minister Major (R) Peter Runin, Serian district officer Lim Hock Meng and PPWS Kuching District chairman Masnah Ramli.

The function also saw PPWS Serian members reciting a pledge to support the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem and Riot.