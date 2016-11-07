Short-lived freedom for Gambang Puspen inmate

KUANTAN: An inmate of the Gambang Drug Rehabilitation Centre (Puspen) managed to escape from the facility yesterday but was caught at his family home within hours.

A source told Bernama that the man, in his 30s, was found to be missing during a headcount at 6pm on Saturday.

He said alerts were sent on social media asking the public to look out for him and that police were subsequently notified that he was back home.

“He was found at his home in Tanah Putih, Jalan Gambang here at 9pm. He was still in his inmate uniform,” the source said.

The centre’s director Hadijah Baba confirmed the matter. — Bernama