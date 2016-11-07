Sibu Bike Week swells to 200 clubs

Dr Annuar presents a MRP fund to Abdul Razak (second left) while his wife Helen Siti Khatijah Abdullah (third left) and others look on.

SIBU: The sixth edition of Sibu Bike Week 2016 from Dec 2-4 has attracted about 200 clubs from the country and overseas, making this the largest edition thus far.

Razz Chopper Motor Club chairman Abdul Razak Abdul Salam said clubs from various corners of the world such as Singapore, Thailand, Philippine, Germany, Australia, USA, Indonesia, Brunei and Middle East will be joining local bikers.

Abdul Razak, revealed that six clubs will be coming from Singapore, whereas for tiny Brunei, an eye-popping total of 60 clubs would swarm the event.

He told reporters this after receiving a Minor Rural Project (MRP) fund of RM10,000 from Nangka assemblyman Dr Annuar Rapaee yesterday.

The Sibu Bike Week 2016 is organised by Razz Chopper Motor Club.

Meanwhile, Dr Annuar, who is Assistant Minister for Science Research and Biotechnology, described Sibu Bike Week as one of the most successful events organised in Sibu.

“But more importantly, it has attracted many (of bikers) not only local bikers but international ones from as far as USA, Middle East and Europe.

“This is a very signifi cant event for Sibu as it serves not only to promote Sibu but also forms a brotherhood (among participants) and boost the town’s business.

“I am sure this three-day event will generate a lot of spin-offs for hotels and eatery outlets among others to which they will stand to benefi t from it,” he enthused.

Dr Annuar also learned that Sibu Bike Week would be organised on a bigger scale next year in conjunction with Visit Sibu Year 2017.

The Sibu Bike Week will kick off with registration for participants on Dec 2 from 9am till 10pm.

Starting 4pm on the same day, there will be a car exhibition, bands competition, scooters competition, skateboard and BMX competition, booths show, with ‘live’ bands from 7pm till 11pm.

On Dec 3 from 10am onwards, activities lined up include booths, Ride Sibu Town, Miss Sibu Bike Week Start, bands competition, tattoo show, car drifting show, bikes and car exhibition, all bikes competition/games, slow rides competition and skateboard and BMX competition.

Then from 2pm on the same day, there will be Miss Sibu Bike Week Start (fi nal), Mr Fit, Mr and Mrs Tattoo and from 4pm onwards, stunt and mini GP show and all ladies bikers meet up.

Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh is expected to officiate at the launching at 7pm, followed by a fireworks display.

The announcement of winners for Miss Sibu Bike Week Start, King and Queen Tattoo and Mr Fit will also see the results for all competitions to be announced between 8pm and 12pm.

On the final day (Dec 4), a karaoke competition has been slotted from 9am till 5pm and there will be a booths show, cars and bikers show.