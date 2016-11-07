Sidek brothers in town to train young shuttlers

Haris (behind third right), Misbun, Jalani (centre), Abdul Rahman Sidek (second left) pose with the budding shuttlers.

KUCHING: The State Youth and Sports Department has taken a further step to groom local badminton talent.

Its director Abdul Haris Ishak said programmes such as the Ministry of Youth and Sports Badminton Talent Camp Programme 2016 was organised to unearth new talents here.

“In order to become champions, the young ones have to go through a difficult journey but it is not impossible for them to become champions.

“That is why we have organised this badminton camp to unearth new and young talents and in turn produce professional players amongst Sarawakians,” he said at the conclusion of the programme held at the Youth and Sports Complex auditorium here yesterday.

“For those who were not selected to compete at the national level, which will be held in three weeks’ time, do not stop training, continue your efforts to become a badminton champion.”

Meanwhile, Nusa Mahsuri Badminton Club president Datuk Seri Jailani Datuk Sidek said they are always ready to assist badminton associations or clubs in the state in their effort to hone Sarawakian talents to a higher level in the sport.

“I was from a kampung and my father wanted my siblings and I to be successful in playing badminnton. He even gave us his full support for us to strive and become champions and I believe Sarawakians can do this too,” he stressed.

Nusa Mahsuri Badminton Club head coach Datuk Dr Misbun Sidek was also present to train participants during the three-day programme.

“What Misbun had taught the participants is the same thing that was learnt by Datuk Lee Chong Wei before. He’s (Misbun) always thinking of ways to produce world number one champions,” said Jailani.

A total of 59 students aged 9 to 12 participated in the badminton camp which was organised by Nusa Mahsuri Badminton Club in collaboration with State Youth and Sports Department, SMK Bandar Baru Samariang, Sarawak Badminton Association and Persatuan Belia Warisan Kenyalang.