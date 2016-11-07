Six Indonesian armed robbers arrested in George Town

GEORGE TOWN: Police have crippled two armed robbery gangs active in the northeast district by arresting six Indonesian men in raids on Friday and Saturday.

District police chief, ACP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said in the first raid, a team of officers and members of the Serious Crime Division (D9) arrested two men in their 20s, who were the main suspects in a gang robbery and assault case in Sungai Nibong, here.

“The two men along with four others still at large, are suspected of robbing a 30-year-old Nepalese man of cash and a mobile phone, and injuring him by beating him at Halaman Paya Terubong on Nov 3,” he said, here, yesterday.

Mior said the initial investigation revealed that the group could also be involved in several other robbery cases and injuring the victims over the past few months.

In the second raid, he said, police detained four Indonesian men aged 20 to 30 in Sungai Nibong suspected to be involved in armed robbery in the district.

“Based on our investigation, the four men were involved in several armed robberies, including the latest where the gang robbed their own countryman in Relau, by brandishing a knife at the victim’s abdomen before seizing the goods.” — Bernama