State targets 100 per cent children attend preschools, says Fatimah

Fatimah (centre) after handing over a scroll to a young graduate. Also seen here is Wong (left).

KUCHING: The government has targeted 100 per cent of children between the ages of four and six getting early childhood education at registered institutions.

Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Minister Datuk Fatimah Abdullah said while preschool was not formal, it formed a very important part of a child’s education process.

“Quality human capital starts with early childhood education. The potential for learning is the highest here, and it peaks at three years old. So it’s important for children to have access to quality education at this age,” she said when officiating at Tadika Johan’s 13th Graduation Ceremony and Annual Concert, held yesterday at the Sarawak State Library.

Fatimah commended Tadika Johan for its efforts in planting the seed of unity among children from different backgrounds.

She said that the kindergarten made sure that the children interact and know about each other’s language and culture, and inculcate respect for each other irrespective of their racial and religious background.

“You are actually laying the foundation for very important values which is respect and unity,” said Fatimah.

She also reminded parents about the importance of early childhood education, pointing out that they were the first teachers.

At the function, she announced a RM5,000 grant for Tadika Johan.

Meanwhile, Tadika Johan headmistress Wong Ai Lin said that in September, they sent 31 children between the ages 4 and 6 to a mental arithmetic competition organised by Taiwan International Abacus Mathematic Association (IAMA) held at Citadines Hotel.

“Our centre won Best Centre Award for IQ Maths Competition, Best Centre Award for mental arithmetic competition, and our teachers were awarded the Best Teacher Award in four categories.”

The afternoon’s programme proceeded with a choral performance by the little graduates, then the handing over of scrolls and followed by a concert.