Students showcase state’s cultural diversity in festival

Nancy (centre) at the festival launch gimmick. Zaifri is at right. — Photo by Hiew Man Chien

KUCHING: Nine schools from here, Bau and Asajaya took part in the ‘Festival Bimbingan Seni Budaya Negeri Sarawak 2016’ for Zone I held at Godown Amphitheatre, Waterfront here last Saturday night.

They were SK Tan Sri Hj Mohamed, SK Bau, SK Lumba Kuda, SK Siol Kanan, SMK Asajaya, SMK St Thomas, SMK Tinggi Kuching, SMK Bako and SMK Demak Baru.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Nancy Shukri officiated at the opening of the festival, jointly organised by state National Department for Culture and Arts (JKKN) and state Education Department.

State JKKN director Zaifri Husin was among those present.

The festival aimed at promoting cultural activities among the young generation besides helping to produce citizens who would adore national culture and arts.

It also provided a platform for participants to showcase their talents and creativity in the field of dancing, theatre, music and others such as silat and gasing.

A similar festival is scheduled for Nov 19 at the Multipurpose Hall of SK Abang Ali in Sibu for Zone 11 where six schools from Sarikei, Sibu and Mukah are expected to participate.

They are SK Abang Ali, SJK(C) Sacred Heart, SK Kg Seberang, SK Sarikei, SMK Tinggi Sarikei and SMK Kg Nangka.